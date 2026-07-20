14 Underrated Fast Food Items Under $5 To Try At Least Once

Picking your favorite fast food item can be a real challenge given the variety available today. According to Statista, there are over 279,000 franchised fast food locations in America. No matter where you are, there's a good chance you're just a few minutes from a Big Mac or a Whopper. While flagship items like Taco Bell's Crunchwrap Supreme, McDonald's Chicken McNuggets, or Popeye's Chicken Sandwich are popular for a reason, nearly every restaurant has a few hidden gems that never get as much publicity. It's these orders that deserve the extra boost.

Big franchises like McDonald's, KFC, Burger King, and Wendy's can spend millions of dollars promoting a single new sandwich with ad campaigns, viral marketing, billboards, and apps. Sometimes these are just limited-time items, but they get all the restaurant's focus in terms of promotion. Other items that have been on the menu for years take a back seat. New customers may not even be aware of them but, if they're good, they probably amass a loyal following to keep them on the menu. These are the underrated items that are the backbone of a fast food menu.

Sometimes underrated items can be divisive, with as many haters as there are fans. But there's always a dedicated base of supporters who think these are some of the best things on the menu. So, if you're in search of an underrated fast food treat under $5, these are the items worth trying for yourself — at least once.