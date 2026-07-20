14 Underrated Fast Food Items Under $5 To Try At Least Once
Picking your favorite fast food item can be a real challenge given the variety available today. According to Statista, there are over 279,000 franchised fast food locations in America. No matter where you are, there's a good chance you're just a few minutes from a Big Mac or a Whopper. While flagship items like Taco Bell's Crunchwrap Supreme, McDonald's Chicken McNuggets, or Popeye's Chicken Sandwich are popular for a reason, nearly every restaurant has a few hidden gems that never get as much publicity. It's these orders that deserve the extra boost.
Big franchises like McDonald's, KFC, Burger King, and Wendy's can spend millions of dollars promoting a single new sandwich with ad campaigns, viral marketing, billboards, and apps. Sometimes these are just limited-time items, but they get all the restaurant's focus in terms of promotion. Other items that have been on the menu for years take a back seat. New customers may not even be aware of them but, if they're good, they probably amass a loyal following to keep them on the menu. These are the underrated items that are the backbone of a fast food menu.
Sometimes underrated items can be divisive, with as many haters as there are fans. But there's always a dedicated base of supporters who think these are some of the best things on the menu. So, if you're in search of an underrated fast food treat under $5, these are the items worth trying for yourself — at least once.
Arby's Potato Cakes
Most breakfast-serving chains have some kind of hash brown on the menu. McDonald's hash browns are quite popular, but Arby's comes in as a dark horse with its potato cakes, which get lots of love online even if you don't hear about them too often. At just over $3 for a three-piece order, they are similar to other fast food has browns but "much thicker with more potato," according to one Redditor.
Burger King Original Chicken Sandwich
On one Reddit thread that asked for everyone's favorite, underrated fast food item, the Burger King Original Chicken Sandwich got more votes than any other. Despite being outshined by the Whopper, the Original Chicken has been on the menu since 1979. One Facebook user deemed it "still the best chicken sandwich around," and while others on social media acknowledged that they can't even explain why they like it. Prices vary by location, but at some BK restaurants, it sells for under $4.
Culver's Wisconsin Cheese Curds (Medium)
For some fans, fast food doesn't get any better than the cheese curds at Culver's. Because the restaurant is not nearly as widespread as other national chains, the curds are still a bit of a well-kept secret. A medium order costs under $5, and they're worth trying if you enjoy the combination of crispy coating and melty cheese. One fan on Facebook went all out with exclamation points to declare, "The cheese curds are amazing!!!" Plenty of reviews on social media and YouTube agree.
Shake Shack Classic Hot Dog
We once said that Shake Shack's hot dog was the best dog you could get from a fast food place. Others agree, even though it's not what Shake Shack is known for these days. Funny enough, the chain actually started as a hot dog cart. Cooked on a flat top, this 100% Vienna Beef hot dog is simple and costs just under $5 if you just get a Classic one. Dress it however you like and upgrade to one of the chain's more elaborate but pricier dogs later.
Arby's Jamocha Shake
The fast food shake is almost as iconic as a burger and fries, but truly memorable offerings are harder to come by. There are plenty of good shakes out there, but many agree that Arby's Jamocha Shake is an underrated gem, despite dating all the way back to 1964. Costing under $4, it blends coffee and chocolate flavors for a sweet indulgence that even some Tasting Table writers have deemed the best fast food shake out there.
Cook Out Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Cook Out may be a less well-known chain, but its fans are dedicated, with some claiming it's the best fast food joint out there. While its burgers have won over plenty of diners for taste and value, others have called out the grilled chicken sandwiches as underrated and delicious. At under $5, you have a few options as well, including regular grilled chicken, Cajun, Spicy, or barbecue-style.
Taco Bell Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito
Not only are Cheesy Bean and Rice Burritos under $5, but they're also typically under $1.50 each, depending on location. Considering a Big Mac can be over $8 in some places, Taco Bell's Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito offers big value. When one Redditor asked why folks love it, nearly 200 replies came in to answer. As another user said on a Reddit thread elsewhere, "I think it's the single best deal in fast food."
White Castle Sausage, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Slider
Not everyone loves White Castle, but those who do are quick to call out the Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Slider as one of the best items on the menu. Some go as far to claim that it's one of the best breakfast sandwiches in all fast food. "The fried egg is always fresh and made to order," one Redditor pointed out. Another user on a separate Reddit thread simply exclaimed, "That thing is incredible for no reason." For $2.49 at most locations, you can get two under $5.
Del Taco Del Cheeseburger
When Tasting Table wrote about the most underrated cheeseburgers, we featured the Double Del Cheeseburger. Plenty online feel the same way. If you've never been to Del Taco, you'd be forgiven for assuming you only want tacos when you visit, but the burgers have a huge fanbase. Some Redditors even say they're "better than the tacos." A single Del Cheeseburger is just over $3, and you can customize it with everything from guacamole to pico de gallo and Del Taco's own secret sauce.
Sheetz 6-inch Hoagies
Pennsylvania is a battleground state when it comes to gas station sandwiches. Some love Wawa, and others swear by Sheetz. The selection of food available is impressive, but the sandwiches are a great deal according to customers. Most of the chain's half-sized subs cost under $5, and you can add dozens of toppings and spreads for free, with a few premium options available for an additional charge. Fans on Facebook rank it well above rivals Wawa and QuickChek, and for on-the-go convenience, it offers great value.
Taco Bell Spicy Potato Soft Taco
Another big value and big flavor offering from Taco Bell comes in at under $1.50 a piece. The Spicy Potato Soft Taco is filled with seasoned potato pieces, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, and a creamy chipotle sauce. Of course, you can add any of the Taco Bell sauces you like to give a flavor boost. Fans online praise it regularly, and one Redditor called it out as the "objectively best item" on the Taco Bell menu.
Checkers & Rally's Double Fry Lovers Burger
Checkers and Rally's is often overshadowed by the bigger burger chains, but it does have its loyal fans. Of those who enjoy the burgers, the Double Fry Lovers Burger has been called one of the most underrated items on the menu. It features two beef patties, two slices of cheese, and a generous serving of french fries right on the burger. It's also one of the biggest items you'll get from any chain for under $5.
Subway Cookies
In the ever-widening field of sandwich shops, with Jersey Mike's, Firehouse, and Jimmy John's gaining popularity, Subway has lost ground. For some, it's considered subpar compared to its competitors. But one part of Subway's menu that is considered underrated is an unlikely one that few think about: cookies. As one Reddit user said, "Subway cookies might be the best cookies I ever had." At around $0.99 per piece, depending on your location, $5 can go a long way.
Jack in the Box Tacos
Few items in the fast food pantheon are as divisive as Jack in the Box tacos. Some think they are the worst thing ever. In fact, we ranked these tacos dead last. However, enough folks online rave about their price. At just under $2 for two tacos, they're an amazing deal. Scores of fans on Reddit love them. One Redditor even went so far as to claim that they are "arguably the best fast food item ever invented."