This Is Hands-Down The Best Hot Dog You'll Get From A Fast Food Joint
Among such giants as McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, and more, a great deal of U.S.-based fast food chains are well known for hamburgers. With few hot dog-specific purveyors to choose from, plenty of major fast food restaurants include hot dogs on the menu, though not all weenies are created equally. Tasting Table's deep dive, ranking fast food hot dogs from worst to best, determined that Shake Shack's flat-top hot dog was the very best.
Per Tasting Table's opinion, there are several aspects that make up why Shake Shack's offering is the "top dog." First and foremost, being made of 100% Vienna beef, there is a distinct taste and texture that sets this hot dog apart from many other fast food finds. Sliced lengthwise and grilled, this preparation provides the optimal consistency for the beef frank to contrast with its light and fluffy potato bun housing.
It's also worth noting that Shake Shack started out as a New York hot dog stand before taking the fast food world by storm. Additionally, this flat-top frank is slightly more affordable than others, such as those from Five Guys and elsewhere. With a choice of toppings such as peppers, bacon, and more, Shake Shack's version also allows you to customize your food, even turning it into a fan-favorite cheese dog.
Why fans favor Shake Shack's flat-top hot dog
Whether you want to transform your frankfurter into a "Shack-Cago" dog –- one of Shake Shack's secret menu items –- or leave it plain, this flat-top hot dog is best suited to appease a number of different palates. Positive Reddit reviews include, "not the prettiest but she slaps," and the hot dog "both looked and tasted fantastic." The irresistible caramelized beef frank and the toasty bun into which it is nestled come together for one unbeatable combination.
For those who love a plain hot dog, Shake Shack's version clearly delivers, though some comments do warn that there is a tendency for the franks to come out overcooked. Many recommend the chili hot dogs, comparing them to the ones served at the legendary Cincinnati fast food chain, Skyline. Even some former Shake Shack employees note that the hot dog is the best food on the menu.
Counting more than 350 Shake Shack locations in the U.S. and a smattering of international restaurants, chances are there might be a Shake Shack near you. If you aren't local to this fast food purveyor and want to craft a clever dupe, grab a package of Vienna beef hot dogs and potato buns. Slice the frank lengthwise and grill it to your preferred level of char. Slather melted butter on a potato bun and toast it on the grill before adding your hot dog, topping it off, and enjoying.