You Only Need 3 Bananas And 5 Store-Bought Ingredients For Rich, No-Bake Banana Pudding

Southern-style banana pudding is a kitchen savior. The history of banana pudding reveals that the ease of preparation is partly what made it popular, with convenient ingredients like pudding mix, prepared whipped topping, and packaged vanilla wafer cookies coming together to make the dessert. To taste the magic for yourself, look no further than Christina Musgrave's classic banana pudding recipe, which uses just three bananas and five kitchen staples to create a show-stopping treat full of banana flavor.

Christina Musgrave's recipe is a no-bake, no-fuss version of this Southern delicacy, calling for sliced bananas, whole milk, vanilla extract, vanilla wafers, and whipped cream. You can use store-bought, sprayable whipped cream or Cool Whip, or make whipped cream from scratch for an upscale touch that hardly takes any extra time. You stir the pudding mix together with milk and vanilla extract until thickened, then it's already time to assemble the dessert.

Dollop the pudding into individual glass cups, add wafer cookies and sliced bananas on top, then repeat until the cups are full. The recipe yields six cups in total. Chill the puddings for at least half an hour, garnish with whipped cream and more wafers, and they're ready to serve. These treats will wow your family or dinner guests with their pretty layered appearance and rich, creamy taste. Even better, you can customize this recipe with different flavors and add-ins while keeping it a cinch to prepare.