These Popular Beer Brands Defined The '60s

Ask a beer connoisseur what decade or era had the most impact on American brewing culture, and chances are, they will zoom in on some point in this century. They wouldn't be wrong. The aughts — and the microbrewery revolution they delivered — have drastically realigned our beer landscape. All the same, they have also been a sort of course correction from another significantly impactful period for beer drinking: the 1960s.

The swinging '60s brought some significant changes to the beer industry. An increase in refrigerated shipping, easy-to-open cans, and new avenues of marketing were all areas of new development in the 1960s. As in many post-war industries, brewing became more efficient, and technical, too. This increased capacity led to the beginning of a mass market consolidation that would last until craft brewing remerged wholesale in the 1990s and new millennium. All the same, these things didn't stop Americans from drinking beer, and there were still plenty of preferences to choose from. These beers are the ones that defined the 1960s.