The New York Mets have signed numerous sponsorship deals over their six-plus decades, from Coca-Cola to Brooklyn-born pudding manufacturer Kozy Shack. However, one former sponsor of the could arguably claim the closest connection to the city that gave the Mets their name, but will likely only be remembered by fans who followed the game back in the '60s and '70s — the extra-dry New York beer Rheingold.

Rheingold had its roots in the late 19th and early 20th century, when New York City was at the center of the American beer industry, and the city heaved with breweries until Prohibition shut them down. Nevertheless, by the 1950s Rheingold's pale lager was so popular it was not unusual for more New Yorkers to vote in the "Miss Rheingold" competition than in some presidential elections.

With the advent of television in the 1940s and '50s, brewers realized how valuable advertising their brands during televised ballgames could be. In the early 1960s, a wave of beer companies began sponsoring MLB teams, and in 1961, Rheingold signed a deal for $1,200,000 per year with the Mets to sponsor radio and TV broadcasts of their games, along with purchasing 100,000 Mets tickets.

Between 1962 and 1973, Rheingold would become the Mets' official beer – when the team played their first two seasons at the Polo Grounds, Rheingold provided a branded scoreboard, upon which the "h" and the "e" would illuminate to indicate a hit or error. When Shea Stadium opened, Rheingold would provide another, more high-tech scoreboard still fondly remembered by fans.