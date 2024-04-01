How Beer Became Such An Important Part Of Baseball Games

Bubblegum, peanuts (and Cracker Jack), and hot dogs are classic snacks associated with baseball culture — but for the adult attendees, the beverage of choice to wash it all down is often an ice-cold pint of beer. While it's true that the boozy drinks are ultra-refreshing at sweltering summer games, and they can often be the perfect accompaniment to salty snacks like peanuts, the reason beer is so embedded in baseball tradition goes beyond these simple pleasures. In fact, the libation found itself at the center of the sport's controversy in the late 1800s.

Back then, baseball looked a little different than it does today. The National Association of Professional Base Ball Players crumbled in 1876 due to rampant corruption and debauchery, and, as a result, the National League of Professional Baseball Clubs was founded instead in the same year. The new organization ran a tighter ship and banned beer sales, but ultimately, their efforts were unsuccessful. After the Cincinnati Reds were kicked out of the league for selling alcohol, they formed the American Association in 1882 by recruiting teams and fans from other cities. Nicknamed the "Beer and Whiskey League," it centered its pitch around Sunday games with brews and whiskey, which the Cincinnati German community embraced.