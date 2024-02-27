How Bubblegum Became Such An Iconic Part Of Baseball Culture

As iconic American cartoonist Charles M. Schulz of "Peanuts" fame once wrote in a comic panel, "How can you say someone is great who's never had his picture on bubble gum cards?" These collectible trading cards depicted MLB players and included a stick of gum, and today, those 4x6-inch baseball "cabinet cards" from the 20th century can fetch hundreds of dollars on eBay. But, how did bubblegum and baseball become so inextricably interwoven in the first place?

It all started with chewing tobacco and, believe it or not, the origin was largely utilitarian. Players would chew tobacco during games to generate spit, which would help combat the surplus dust in the air that players kicked up as they ran and slid on the field. The switch to bubblegum is largely thanks to Rob Nelson, the pitcher for the Portland Mavericks in 1977. However, to say Nelson was a player wouldn't be the most fitting description. At the time, he mostly rode the bench, sold tickets, and coached youth baseball camps outside of the MLB.

Per the lore, one day, Nelson noticed the team's bat boy, Todd Field, carrying an emptied-out tobacco pouch full of chopped-up licorice — an ingenious way for the teenage worker to mimic the appearance and dust-clearing utility of chewing tobacco without actually dipping. The black licorice spit even resembled the tar-like color of the real deal. Incidentally, Nelson didn't chew tobacco either, and he adopted Field's idea before later co-creating Big League Chew.