After prohibition, Schaefer's position as the leading American beer continued, growing from the 1940s until the '70s. Schaeffer expanded into the Midwest, opening more sites in Ohio and Pennsylvania. During this time, the brewery dominated beer marketing through the airwaves and beyond, no less with its catchy and popular slogan: "The one beer to have when you're having more than one." Soon, the brewery sponsored the Brooklyn Dodgers and, famously, Schaefer Stadium (which later became Foxboro Stadium) to host the New England Patriots.

Schaefer's era ended when faster-scaling breweries outperformed it. In the 1970s, another lager, Budweiser, overtook Schaefer as the most popular beer in the country. 11 years later, in 1981, the Schaefer business was sold to the Stroh Brewing Company, which in turn sold to Pabst in 1999, all the while shrinking to tiny niche markets. 20 years after Pabst absorbed Schaefer, it relaunched the beer as a legacy brand, giving it a new lease on life. Pabst is a contract brewing company, using other brewing facilities to produce iconic Midwest beers that are only getting harder to find.

In 2023, Schaefer was slated to be brewed in New York once again at the F.X. Matt (Saranac) Brewing Co., and is now broadly available across Northeastern states. Those outside this area can look online for delivery options.