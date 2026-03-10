Some legends never die. They may disappear for a time, but if a brand truly resonates with a population and represents local history, it might just live on. Stag Golden Lager is one such living legend, surviving Prohibition and numerous changes of ownership since it was first brewed in Illinois over 100 years ago. Despite the brand's prestige, Stag seems to be getting harder to find year after year.

After changing hands many times over its lifespan, Stag Golden Lager is now owned by Pabst, a company that owns more brands than just their perfect beer to use in fish fry batter, Blue Ribbon. Rather than brewing Stag in proprietary brewing facilities, Pabst pays other production breweries to make the beer. This process is called contract brewing. Pabst had the beer contract-brewed by MillerCoors (later Molson Coors) for a long time, but is now under agreement with both Anheuser-Busch InBev and City Brewing to brew many of its brands, including Stag.

Sadly, to the dismay of Stag fans across the Midwest, the beer seems to be getting even harder to find, with one February 2026 Reddit post suggesting that kegs are being discontinued. The beer appears to still be available in pack form, however, and can be purchased from online retailers and in select Midwestern markets. Although there are states in the Midwest that drink more beer than Illinois, the pride the state has for Stag has kept the brand alive for over a century.