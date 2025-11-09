The State That Drinks The Most Beer Is In The Midwest Heartland

America is a country that loves its beer, but on a list of the states that drink the most per person, the Midwest is always going to reign supreme. Alcohol consumption has been on the decline, but the United States still consumes a massive quantity of beer, quaffing an estimated 6.5 billion gallons a year. And while wine and spirits have gained some ground on it, beer is also still the top preferred drink of over 40% of Americans, compared to around 30% for wine, according to Gallup. And those beer-drinking numbers are tipped up quite heavily by the Midwest, where three of the top five states are located. But even within America's heartland, North Dakota's love of beer stands out.

Ranking just ahead of second-place New Hampshire, North Dakota consumes the most beer per person over the age of 21 in the United States, according to data gathered by World Population Review. North Dakotans drink an average of nearly 46 gallons of beer per year, more than 50% greater than the national average. New Hampshire is close behind at 43.9 gallons per person and drinks the most alcohol of any state when wine and spirits are counted. Meanwhile, Montana comes in third at 41 gallons per capita. Two more Midwestern states round out the top five, with South Dakota drinking 38.9 gallons at four and Wisconsin downing 36.2 gallons. So, just what is it about North Dakota and the rest of the Midwest that leads to such high beer consumption? Here's what we know.