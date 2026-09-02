Why Steakhouse Salad Bars Disappeared

Though there might have been a time when diners headed to steakhouses specifically for the salad bar, the all-you-can-eat format has gradually disappeared. Norman Brinker is largely credited with the idea, where at Steak and Ale, reasonably-priced steaks were offered alongside a self-serve salad bar and unlimited honey wheat bread. The concept caught on, and as Steak and Ale ballooned into nearly 300 locations, other restaurants took notice.

Though Steak and Ale eventually filed for bankruptcy in 2008, its legacy inspired similar steakhouse chains like Ponderosa, Bonanza, and Sizzler to offer salad bars of their own. The rise and fall of the restaurant salad bar wasn't an experience unique to Steak and Ale, however, and many restaurants also saw shrinking numbers when it came to these self-service stations. The pandemic is largely responsible for the disappearance of the ability to heap vegetables onto your plate. "RIP to those delicious salad bars," quipped one fan of the experience on Facebook.