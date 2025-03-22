The Hotspot For Germs In A Restaurant You're Probably Overlooking
For millions of Americans, eating out provides a wonderful opportunity to enjoy high-quality meals without the hassle of cooking or cleaning. When dining at a restaurant, the cleanliness of the establishment is just as important as the quality of the food itself. While you might worry about germs on the restaurant's utensils, plates, and tables, you're likely overlooking one critical hotspot for germs — the menu.
That's right, a restaurant's physical menu can be a cesspool of harmful bacteria, including E. coli and S. aureus (a bacteria that causes staph infections). The reason why restaurant menus are so dirty boils down to the fact that they aren't cleaned nearly as often as they should be. Think about it: Each day, dozens of customers and waiters touch a restaurant's physical menu. While a customer debates which entrée they'll get for dinner, the menu might fall onto the floor, only to be picked up and used again, all without being cleaned. Plastic menus are especially germ-filled compared to paper menus, as any water that touches the menu isn't absorbed by the plastic, letting bacteria multiply rapidly. Some restaurants only clean their menus once or twice a day, which isn't sufficient to properly remove germs. Even if they're wiped consistently throughout the day, chances are, the waiter did not allow enough time for the disinfectant to sit and do its job. That, or they wiped the menu with a dirty cloth, further spreading germs.
How to deal with a germy menu
This isn't to say that you should stop going out to eat. Dining at a restaurant is a great experience, but if you're worried about a germy menu, there are ways to reduce your exposure. After touching a physical menu, you can always use hand sanitizer at the table, or you can make a trip to the bathroom to thoroughly wash your hands to remove harmful bacteria. Just be sure to clean your hands in some way before eating. Another idea is to bring disinfectant wipes with you in your bag, and wipe down the menu before ordering, although if the restaurant is particularly busy, this might be impractical.
By and large, the best way to reduce your exposure to germs on a physical menu is to not use one at all. If you're dining at a favorite restaurant, you can order a go-to meal without even opening a menu. Or, you can ask if the restaurant you're dining at has a virtual menu, which can be read using your phone. Even if a restaurant doesn't use physical menus, you should still be cautious of improperly cleaned, frequently touched surfaces. For example, you may want to avoid using plastic trays at quick-service restaurants and buffets, which have been found to contain more germs than public bathrooms. You should also avoid using the ice machines at restaurants, since they're often uncleaned, and bacteria such as salmonella and listeria can thrive in conditions where water can be found.