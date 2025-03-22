The Hotspot For Germs In A Restaurant You're Probably Overlooking

For millions of Americans, eating out provides a wonderful opportunity to enjoy high-quality meals without the hassle of cooking or cleaning. When dining at a restaurant, the cleanliness of the establishment is just as important as the quality of the food itself. While you might worry about germs on the restaurant's utensils, plates, and tables, you're likely overlooking one critical hotspot for germs — the menu.

That's right, a restaurant's physical menu can be a cesspool of harmful bacteria, including E. coli and S. aureus (a bacteria that causes staph infections). The reason why restaurant menus are so dirty boils down to the fact that they aren't cleaned nearly as often as they should be. Think about it: Each day, dozens of customers and waiters touch a restaurant's physical menu. While a customer debates which entrée they'll get for dinner, the menu might fall onto the floor, only to be picked up and used again, all without being cleaned. Plastic menus are especially germ-filled compared to paper menus, as any water that touches the menu isn't absorbed by the plastic, letting bacteria multiply rapidly. Some restaurants only clean their menus once or twice a day, which isn't sufficient to properly remove germs. Even if they're wiped consistently throughout the day, chances are, the waiter did not allow enough time for the disinfectant to sit and do its job. That, or they wiped the menu with a dirty cloth, further spreading germs.