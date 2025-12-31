10 Chain Restaurants With The Best Salad Bars
When you want something light, refreshing, and packed with nutrients, you might be craving a visit to a salad bar. It gives you the chance to customize your plate, choosing from a variety of fresh fruit and vegetables. And a lot of salad bars offer more than just greens, often featuring pasta, rice, cold cuts, eggs, and more. In fact, at many restaurants, you could easily eat a whole satisfying and delicious meal straight from the salad bar.
But if you're seeking out a good salad bar specifically, where should you go? It seems like fewer and fewer restaurants even have salad bars these days. We've compiled this list of the best chain restaurants with greatest ones so you can make all of your wildest salad bar dreams come true. To create this list, we've chosen some of our personal favorite salad bars and also consulted online reviews to get the 411 on diners' favorite salad spots. So, check out this list, and head to your favorite spot. But make sure to avoid the most egregious salad bar mistakes, and steer clear of risky ingredients.
Fogo de Chao
As a Brazilian steakhouse, Fogo de Chao may not seem like an ideal place to go when you're on the hunt for a good salad bar. After all, this is the kind of spot you visit when you're craving meat, not a light salad typically. Well, while Fogo de Chao does boast some incredible steak, its salad bar is also legendary. It's called The Market Table, and it serves up pre-made salads, smoked salmon, charcuterie, roasted vegetables, and a ton of different types of fruit. In fact, we think the salad bar alone is worth a trip to this steakhouse chain, and you can actually choose to eat from only The Market Table when you visit.
And we're not alone. Many online reviews praise the chain's salad bar, with some saying it's the best they've ever tried. Others say that the selection is quite large and impressive. After you check out the salad bar, make sure you order these other go-to Fogo de Chao dishes.
Rodizio Grill
Another popular Brazilian steakhouse, Rodizio Grill also delivers on the salad bar front. According to the chain's website, you can find over 30 separate salads in the salad bar at any given time. They're all made fresh daily, so you can feel confident that you're not getting soggy greens that have been stewing in their dressing all night. Not only will you find a bunch of salads, though, but this salad bar also offers cured meats, cheeses, fruits, and so much more. Who doesn't love the idea of having such a large selection from which to choose?
Reviewers generally love the chain's salad bar, praising its wide selection and quality. However, some warn that it's easy to overserve yourself end up too stuffed to enjoy the rest of your meal, so make sure you pace yourself, and don't pile up your plate too much at once. Luckily, when you're at a salad bar, you can always go back for seconds.
Cici's Pizza
When you're feeling extra hungry and really want to get your money's worth, Cici's Pizza is a solid spot to visit. This all-you-can-eat pizza buffet may be best known for its pies, but it also features an unlimited salad bar. For those who want something fresh to go along with their pizza, it's a haven amongst the steaming rows of cheese and pepperoni. This isn't the fanciest salad bar you've ever seen, but it has everything you need: fresh lettuce and red cabbage, crisp vegetables for every color of the rainbow, and plenty of toppings like salty olives and crunchy croutons.
TripAdvisor reviewers say that the salad bar is fresh and well-stocked, and some even say it's the first section of the restaurant they visit when they go. Since it's packed with so many different vegetables and toppings, all you have to do is choose your favorites, add a dressing, and dig in.
Jason's Deli
Jason's Deli is one of our favorite places to go when looking for a meal that feels light and fresh but still super filling and enjoyable. While there are countless delicious dishes to choose from on the menu, we also love the chain's self-serve salad bar, which features not just vegetables but even heartier ingredients like sockeye salmon. This is the kind of place you go to when you want a serious salad, not a side dish that's eclipsed by whatever else is on your plate.
Jason's Deli patrons really, really love the chain's salad bar. One Redditor called the salad bar their "safe space," with another claiming that it had the "best salad bar in the game." Some are shocked at the affordable price of the unlimited salad bar (which, admittedly, doesn't include all the extras, but certainly includes enough even so). Overall, it's an absolute must-try for all the serious salad lovers out there.
Eat'n Park
Trying to eat a meal on a budget? Then you may want to head to the popular chain Eat'n Park, which features a legendary salad bar in addition to its heartier offerings. You can order it as a side dish and load up on all the fruit and vegetables your heart desires to round out the rest of your meal. Just keep in mind that this salad bar isn't available at every Eat'n Park location — make sure to check with the specific restaurant you plan on visiting to figure out whether they have the salad bar offerings you're looking for.
Online reviews for Eat'n Park's salad bar claim that it tends to be very well-stocked and that it's a highlight of the dining experience at the restaurant. Some even say that it's the part they like about Eat'n Park the most. One Redditor even liked the salad bar there so much that they took to the internet to find out how to make the chain's broccoli salad that they'd had there.
Texas de Brazil
Is it any surprise that there's yet another Brazilian steakhouse making an appearance on this list? This time, it's Texas de Brazil, and it's another chain that has a seriously impressive salad bar. We love that this place offers already-structured salads — it's not just a bunch of random ingredients that you throw together yourself. Rather, you can choose from potato salad, cucumber salad, and dressed cherry tomatoes before digging into the roasted jalapenos, pineapple carpaccio, or fragrant roasted garlic. There's even gourmet cheese and smoked salmon that you can load onto your plate.
Online, you can find rave reviews for Texas de Brazil's salad bar. Customers love that the food there is fresh and that you can choose from so many different options. One reviewer even said it was a highlight of their dining experience at the restaurant. Luckily, you can take advantage of just the chain's salad bar and skip the meat if you're looking for a lower-cost or more vegetarian-friendly meal.
Ruby Tuesday
Ruby Tuesday has been known for its salad bar for quite some time, but now, there are even more options you can choose from at the chain. It boasts its Garden Bar 2.0, which comes with even more "premium" options. And for under $15, you can enjoy those premium upgrades and still have an all-you-can-eat dining experience while getting your fill of plenty of fresh veggies. If you're really dedicated to the salad bar there, you can even get a Garden Bar pass for under $50, which allows you to eat from Ruby Tuesday's salad bar every single day in a month.
Some customers say the salad bar is downright amazing, and others claim that the salad bar pass is a solid option if you're trying to watch your weight. There are reviewers that say that you can easily make the salad bar into a meal on its own. Give it a try the next time you visit this chain, and you just might find that you become a Garden Bar superfan too.
Golden Corral
Golden Corral isn't exactly known for serving up the most gourmet food you've ever had in your life, but if you're looking for a good salad bar, it's a solid place to go. If you've been to a Golden Corral before, then you know that they boast an incredibly wide array of different dishes, and the salad bar is no exception. You can basically build any kind of salad you want from all the ingredients they have available.
Many reviewers sing high praises of Golden Corral's salad bar, admiring the extensive selection of greens. Some say that the salad bar is part of what makes eating at Golden Corral a great deal and encourage others to load up on as many vegetables as possible when they visit. Others love that the salad bar is so extensive, offering an impressive array of vegetables. Snagging yourself a big heap of veg at Golden Corral is a great way to ensure that your meal feels fresher and more filling.
Sizzler
The beloved family-friendly chain Sizzler may be known for its more meat-centric offerings, but it also boasts a pretty incredible all-you-can-eat salad bar to boot. Just keep in mind that the salad bar isn't just a salad bar — it also comes with a ton of other dishes that you may not expect, like tacos, dessert, and more. That means it's really, really worth it compared to a bare bones salad bar that offers little more than veggies.
Customers say that the salad bar is a must to add onto your order, citing interesting add-ons like mini corn dogs (which is a salad topping we never knew we needed before). Other reviewers say that the salad bar tends to be fresh and well-stocked. Basically, if you're lucky enough to live close to one of the remaining Sizzler locations, you have to see what the salad bar situation at the chain is all about.
Shoney's
Shoney's doesn't just offer a basic salad bar packed with fresh vegetables. Instead, the chain boasts a fresh salad, soup, and fruit bar, which helps round out just about any meal you order at the chain. Start off your meal with a nice, crunchy salad and warm up your stomach with a steaming hot bowl of soup before enjoying your entree, then finish it all off with some fresh fruit for a super filling dining experience. Or you can just stick to the salad bar entirely if you're looking for a lighter meal.
The reviews for Shoney's salad bar online are overwhelmingly positive, with customers claiming that it's reliable and quite large, offering plenty of ingredients to choose from. Some even call it "impressive," which is high praise for an otherwise pretty low-key establishment. Definitely make sure you don't overlook the salad bar the next time you take a trip to your local Shoney's.
Methodology
We selected chain restaurants that are known for their creative and extensive salad bar selections, and then consulted online reviews to choose the chains that received the highest praise. We consulted reviews from Reddit, Facebook, TripAdvisor, and more to get a breadth of opinions on these salad bar chains. Additionally, we considered our own personal experiences with some of these chains as well.