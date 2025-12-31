10 Chain Restaurants With The Best Salad Bars

When you want something light, refreshing, and packed with nutrients, you might be craving a visit to a salad bar. It gives you the chance to customize your plate, choosing from a variety of fresh fruit and vegetables. And a lot of salad bars offer more than just greens, often featuring pasta, rice, cold cuts, eggs, and more. In fact, at many restaurants, you could easily eat a whole satisfying and delicious meal straight from the salad bar.

But if you're seeking out a good salad bar specifically, where should you go? It seems like fewer and fewer restaurants even have salad bars these days. We've compiled this list of the best chain restaurants with greatest ones so you can make all of your wildest salad bar dreams come true. To create this list, we've chosen some of our personal favorite salad bars and also consulted online reviews to get the 411 on diners' favorite salad spots. So, check out this list, and head to your favorite spot. But make sure to avoid the most egregious salad bar mistakes, and steer clear of risky ingredients.