7 Mistakes Everyone Makes At Salad Bars

The salad bar can be many things. It can be your most nostalgic memory from a '90s Pizza Hut. It can be a vegetarian's oasis at the Brazilian steakhouse. It can be a hotel perk or the battleground for your lunchtime rush-hour Whole Foods experience. They range from tacky to elegant, and can contain almost any ingredient. COVID almost stamped out the family-style serving practice for good, but still, the salad bar has lived on. It is nothing short of an institution of the culinary world.

Most people have gone to a salad bar, or at least walk by one every few days. Whether you go to a restaurant salad bar or one at the grocery store, the process is simple enough; pick out what you would like from the ingredients displayed, add a dressing, pay up, eat, and that's the end. While the salad bar is a place of endless opportunity and choice, there are still some faux pas you may want to avoid. Those wrong answers can result in a disappointing salad, overpaying, or even someone getting sick. Here's what to avoid when you step up to the bar.