America's Biggest Steakhouse Chain In The '80s (People Remember It For The Salad Bar)

Restaurant chains rise and fall in the blink of an eye. One moment, there are so many locations that it's routine for your family to eat out every Thursday for "kids eat free" night, and the next, there's not even a single location left in your state. That's exactly the case with Ponderosa Steakhouse, a once-booming steakhouse chain that offered fairly cheap filets and other tasty dishes. When most people remember this '80s fad, however, they mostly think of its incredible salad bar.

While there are plenty of chain restaurant buffets that no one remembers anymore, people certainly recall Ponderosa's all-you-can-eat fresh salad bar with fondness, lamenting its loss following location closures. "My parents used to take us for the super cheap salad bar in the '80s. Loved it," wrote a nostalgic Facebook user. "I loved going as a kid, we weren't allowed to get anything other than the salad bar, but that's all I wanted," reminisced one fan on Reddit. Another Redditor agreed that they loved Ponderosa's salad buffet so much as a kid that they "tried to convince [their] mom to convert a peninsula in our kitchen into a salad bar." A former employee on Reddit even shared that, once upon a time, the salad bar was so popular that the food would be "gone in seconds," especially "when some items came out, like the hot rolls."