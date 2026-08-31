6 Chains To Visit If You're Nostalgic For Arthur Treacher's Fish And Chips

The restaurant industry has always been a cutthroat one, and even though it might seem like there were fewer choices in decades past, success wasn't a given — even for apparently popular chains. A number of major restaurant chains went bankrupt in the 1980s, and that includes Arthur Treacher's. There are currently only four Arthur Treacher's locations left, and you'll have to go to Ohio to visit one. Fortunately, it's not all bad news: If you're feeling nostalgic for this fish and chips joint, there are some chains that you can check out to satisfy those cravings ... at least a little bit.

Arthur Treacher's remains the stuff of fond memories, and it was a big deal back in the 1970s. The chain once boasted a footprint that included more than 800 locations, but after it changed hands a few times and faltered in a big way, most are left only with memories. Still, a British style fish and chips dinner like the ones once served at this retro mainstay are vastly underappreciated in the U.S., so let's talk about options.

There are some modern chains that are bound to satisfy anyone wanting to recapture some of that old-school feeling of sitting down to dig into some fried fish and chips, and some are even holding onto those 1980s vibes. Let's talk about where to go, what to expect, and what makes these present-day chains the best alternatives to this vintage British favorite.