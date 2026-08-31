6 Chains To Visit If You're Nostalgic For Arthur Treacher's Fish And Chips
The restaurant industry has always been a cutthroat one, and even though it might seem like there were fewer choices in decades past, success wasn't a given — even for apparently popular chains. A number of major restaurant chains went bankrupt in the 1980s, and that includes Arthur Treacher's. There are currently only four Arthur Treacher's locations left, and you'll have to go to Ohio to visit one. Fortunately, it's not all bad news: If you're feeling nostalgic for this fish and chips joint, there are some chains that you can check out to satisfy those cravings ... at least a little bit.
Arthur Treacher's remains the stuff of fond memories, and it was a big deal back in the 1970s. The chain once boasted a footprint that included more than 800 locations, but after it changed hands a few times and faltered in a big way, most are left only with memories. Still, a British style fish and chips dinner like the ones once served at this retro mainstay are vastly underappreciated in the U.S., so let's talk about options.
There are some modern chains that are bound to satisfy anyone wanting to recapture some of that old-school feeling of sitting down to dig into some fried fish and chips, and some are even holding onto those 1980s vibes. Let's talk about where to go, what to expect, and what makes these present-day chains the best alternatives to this vintage British favorite.
Culver's
Arthur Treacher's might be best known for fish and chips, but there was also chicken, shrimp, and sandwiches on its menu. If you're looking for a place that checks all those boxes, head to Culver's. The seafood menu here is incredibly reminiscent of Arthur Treacher's, with fish or shrimp served with chips, along with a North Atlantic Cod Sandwich that has a ton of fans claiming that it's simply top tier.
Customers might say that it's Culver's burgers that are among the best to be found at any fast food restaurant, but if you haven't tried the seafood options, you might want to rethink that. At Tasting Table, we put Culver's fish sandwich up against McDonald's Filet O' Fish in a taste test comparison, and there was no contest. Looking at the two options side-by-side, it's clear that Culver's has an outstanding commitment to its seafood, and we're not the only ones who think so. Photos of delicious-looking sandwiches posted to Reddit had users changing their dinner plans, realizing it's an oft-overlooked option that should be front and center.
As for the fish and chips, those get rave reviews, too. While the price tag might be a little higher than your typically fast food option, you can expect lightly battered fish and extra-tangy tartar sauce. Also, take some advice from those in the know. Keep an eye out for the seasonal walleye option, as you'll find yourself in for a highly recommended treat.
Bob Evans
Bob Evans might have a bit of a reputation as the restaurant your grandparents love to visit for breakfast, but there's no denying that it's one of the best chains for some old-school comfort food. Arthur Treacher's-style retro vibes are strong with this one, and while you initially might think of sausage and gravy when you think of Bob Evans, don't overlook the fish.
In 2024, Bob Evans revamped its seafood options in the run-up to Lent. That included the addition of wild-caught Alaskan cod, so there's now a perfectly respectable fish fry platter on the menu. It's advertised as pub-style fried fish, and you'll not only get three fillets and fries, but also onion rings, rolls, and two sides. Not a bad deal, right?
If you're wondering if it's as good as it looks, we think so. When we sent an intrepid reviewer to try and rank fish and chips from eight different chain restaurants, Bob Evans came in second. (It was only beat by Red Lobster.) Our reviewer found delightfully mild fish, just the right amount of crunch, and a dill sauce that was a pleasant departure from the standard tartar sauce. And with those old-school vibes, it's a wonderful throwback experience.
Long John Silver's
If you're in the mood for a retro fish and chips chain, it doesn't get much more on the nose than Long John Silver's. Hear us out. Yes, this chain can be polarizing, but it might be time to give it another chance. When we went to see what people were saying on Reddit, we found all kinds of posts, including those who were pleasantly surprised by piping hot fish and shrimp served alongside delicious sauces. Some even say that opening a takeout container filled with fries and crispy fish is like opening a magic door back to the late 1980s – in the best possible way.
Recent rave reviews about Long John Silver's fish aren't a fluke. The chain opened in 1969, the same year as Arthur Treacher's, and to say that it had highs and lows is kind of an understatement. With the 21st century came major efforts toward modernization and rebranding, which included changing the logo to share space with the chain's other flagship product — those oh-so-delicious breaded chicken tenders.
The company has promised to step up its game all around. Customers are responding well, with some saying that many are sleeping on this chain when they should give it a shot, both for chicken and fish. We found Reddit users comparing the chicken-and-fish-centric menu at LJS to Arthur Treacher's, noting that there's something special about a place that's battering and frying both.
Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips
Some of the old commercials for Arthur Treacher's lean into the fact that fish and chips might be tough to sell to some people. Done right, the dish should showcase the perfect balance of flaky fish and crispy batter, without being greasy, heavy, or mushy. It's a tough thing to pull off, so who better to trust than one of Britain's top chefs? Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips takes Ramsay's interpretation across the pond.
Like Arthur Treacher's, Ramsay's restaurant offers options such as battered cod, shrimps, or chicken, all served with chips. (As you might expect, Ramsay goes the extra step with boxes that star lobster and shrimp, sausage, and naan-wrapped fish.)
Fish is dependably delicious, and fans note you're going to want to try at least a few bites without the sauce. This is fish and chips with an upgrade, dressed in a light coating of batter that elevates rather than overpowers, and generous portions come out piping hot every time. It's a nostalgic dish for Ramsay, too. Fried batter scraps are a key part of the U.K. fish and chips experience, and in an interview with About Time, Ramsay shared, "I love scraps, I grew up with those things. They were the best part of them. Fish suppers in Scotland, we used to share them between four of us."
Captain D's
Captain D's start is eerily similar to that of both Arthur Treacher's and Long John Silver's. All three opened in 1969 and grew steadily throughout the 1970s, but, starting in 2012, this brand got something of a makeover. Today, the menu includes all the old favorites that those pining for Arthur Treacher's could hope for. There's fish and chips, sandwiches, fried shrimp, and the added bonus of grilled fish meals, sampler platters, and hush puppies.
Head to Reddit, and you'll find plenty of people singing the praises of Captain D's. Is it fine dining? Absolutely not, but if you haven't enjoyed a delightfully crispy piece of fried fish and some fries out of a Styrofoam container, have you even lived? You'll even find that some people might say it's one of the best places around for fish.
Reddit users will also say that you shouldn't overlook Captain D's fried chicken, and even the dipping sauces get a lot of love. One Reddit user wrote that they'd sacrifice a body part for the sweet and sour sauce, which is reportedly a funky dip made with pineapple and horseradish — Southerners will know the combination as jezebel sauce. Unlike Arthur Treacher's, Captain D's is expanding — it announced its first Maryland locations in 2025.
Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood & Bar
Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood & Bar doesn't exactly have that old-school vibe that you might remember from Arthur Treacher's, but if you're more focused on the seafood side of things, it's more than worth tracking this place down. It was founded in 2013 and started expanding very quickly, and by 2022, it was one of the fastest-growing seafood chains around. Given the name, it's probably not surprising that it's mostly known for seafood boils, but the menu also has shrimps, oysters, catfish, flounder, and chicken baskets.
Some Reddit users were so impressed by this place that they headed to the forum to recommend the affordable baskets piled high with delicate fish and wonderfully seasoned fries. Happy hour prices and drink specials certainly don't hurt, and neither does the fact that you might not be able to put down the hush puppies once you dig in.
Different fish options also earn this one some rave reviews, with some saying that it's one of the best places to try outstanding fried catfish, an option elevated by the seasoned batter that doesn't overwhelm. Fried shrimp and sandwiches also come highly recommended, along with fried flounder baskets. That's some seriously great news for all fans of Arthur Treacher's.