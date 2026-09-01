Filet-O-Fish Vs McCrispy: Which Classic Sandwich Has The Most Protein

Across the world of food these days, protein is what consumers are after. Regardless of whether it's a post-workout meal or just a visit to the local Mickey D's, protein takes priority in the minds of many. Two of the most popular non-beef options at McDonald's restaurants are the Filet-O-Fish, the chain's signature seafood sandwich, and the McCrispy, a pared-down fried chicken sandwich. Visually, it would be hard to tell which one of these sandwiches contains more protein. Looking at the nutrition facts, however, there is a clear winner. The McCrispy comes in at a remarkable 26 grams of protein, 62.5% more than the 16 grams in the Filet-O-Fish.

Both of these figures are for the items straight off the menu board. A fried square of Alaskan pollock topped with tartar sauce and served on a steamed bun with a half-slice of American cheese is what you'll get on the Filet-O-Fish. For the basic McCrispy, we're talking about a fried crispy chicken fillet and pickles on a buttered potato roll. The McCrispy does find itself on the list of the McDonald's orders with the highest protein content, while the Filet-O-Fish does not, and when price is factored in, it looks even better. McDonald's prices vary considerably by market, but the Filet-O-Fish sandwich is also typically a bit more expensive than its terrestrial counterpart.

The one downside to the McCrispy over the Filet-O-Fish is that it does have 90 additional calories per sandwich — an increase of about 24%. That said, if protein is the goal, it's still the clear winner. Slightly cheaper and upwards of 60% more protein per sandwich is plenty to make up for that slight caloric increase.