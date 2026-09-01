Filet-O-Fish Vs McCrispy: Which Classic Sandwich Has The Most Protein
Across the world of food these days, protein is what consumers are after. Regardless of whether it's a post-workout meal or just a visit to the local Mickey D's, protein takes priority in the minds of many. Two of the most popular non-beef options at McDonald's restaurants are the Filet-O-Fish, the chain's signature seafood sandwich, and the McCrispy, a pared-down fried chicken sandwich. Visually, it would be hard to tell which one of these sandwiches contains more protein. Looking at the nutrition facts, however, there is a clear winner. The McCrispy comes in at a remarkable 26 grams of protein, 62.5% more than the 16 grams in the Filet-O-Fish.
Both of these figures are for the items straight off the menu board. A fried square of Alaskan pollock topped with tartar sauce and served on a steamed bun with a half-slice of American cheese is what you'll get on the Filet-O-Fish. For the basic McCrispy, we're talking about a fried crispy chicken fillet and pickles on a buttered potato roll. The McCrispy does find itself on the list of the McDonald's orders with the highest protein content, while the Filet-O-Fish does not, and when price is factored in, it looks even better. McDonald's prices vary considerably by market, but the Filet-O-Fish sandwich is also typically a bit more expensive than its terrestrial counterpart.
The one downside to the McCrispy over the Filet-O-Fish is that it does have 90 additional calories per sandwich — an increase of about 24%. That said, if protein is the goal, it's still the clear winner. Slightly cheaper and upwards of 60% more protein per sandwich is plenty to make up for that slight caloric increase.
How to get the most protein out of the McDonald's Filet-O-Fish sandwich
Of course, these days, in addition to the popularity of protein, fast food secret menus are also all the rage. If you are a diehard pescatarian that's still trying to make sure that they get plenty of protein, there are ways to amp up that Filet-O-Fish. In some markets, the Double Filet-O-Fish is right there on the menu, but doubling or tripling the fish in your McDonald's sandwich may be possible even if it isn't obviously available. Those patties each have about 10 grams of protein, so the triple is a hefty sandwich, but it clocks in at a respectable 36 grams of protein.
Thinking outside the box, customers have found plenty of other ways to upgrade the Filet-O-Fish sandwich, many of which also increase the levels of protein. For example, some customers like to add Chicken McNuggets to the Filet-O-Fish. There are only about 2.25 grams of protein per nugget, and only about two fit on the bun with the fish, but those extra 4.5 grams bring up the total by about 28%. Going off the menu completely, some folks have also taken to enhancing Filet-O-Fish sandwiches with store-bought or ordered sashimi. Salmon sashimi has about six grams of protein per ounce, so this unusual trick can certainly spike the protein levels quickly.
If you really don't want to compromise on chicken versus fish, another option would be to upgrade your Filet-O-Fish to the secret menu "Air Land and Sea" burger, an unusual sandwich that combines not just the fried chicken and fish, but burger patties as well. These sandwiches push a lot of culinary boundaries, but in the 1330 calories they do rack up a whopping 55 grams of protein. Still, you're probably better off just having a couple of McCrispies.