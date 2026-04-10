This Filet-O-Fish Hack Is Only For Serious Seafood Lovers

Hacking the McDonald's menu has been a thing since before anyone even used the word "hacking" to describe it. Whether you're making a Land, Sea, and Air Burger by combining a Big Mac, McChicken, and Filet-o-Fish, or adding soft serve ice cream to root beer to make a float, McDonald's offers plenty of opportunities for creativity. Lately, there's been a viral trend to take the Filet-o-Fish to the next level, but you need to bring in some outside assistance in the form of salmon sashimi.

Videos on TikTok and Instagram have showcased this upgrade in which diners take a regular Filet-o-Fish and add some sashimi-grade salmon on top of the filet. Sometimes it includes soy sauce and wasabi; other times, just McDonald's tartar sauce. The result is a very thick sandwich that doubles down on fish flavors between the fried pollock filet and the raw salmon. It also blends texture extremes with the crunchy McDonald's fish heavily contrasting the softer, buttery texture of the salmon.

Some people love the texture contrast, feeling it just enhances both fish ingredients. Others feel like the overload of fishiness is too much for one sandwich, or that it lacks flavor. The key for maximum enjoyment seems to be in liberal use of the right sauce. Whether that's soy sauce and wasabi, or even an upgrade to Big Mac sauce, depends on your own tastes and what you enjoy most. Making sure you have that sauce balance has been called out as key to enjoying the sandwich.