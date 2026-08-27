Another Beloved Fall Treat Is Back At Costco — Earlier Than Usual

The Costco bakery has already unveiled some of the very best fall-themed baked goods — from the iconic 3-pound pumpkin pie to the pumpkin streusel muffins and pumpkin spice bar cake. However, a returning favorite that'll make this year's fall bakery lineup a little sweeter has recently been spotted: the pumpkin cheesecake.

Last year, Costco released its pumpkin cheesecake in September, but this year, it's brought it back even earlier. The Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Cheesecake with Whipped Topping features a graham cracker crust, pumpkin cheesecake layer, pumpkin-flavored whipped topping, and toasted graham cracker crumbles on top.

The massive, 70-ounce cheesecake costs $21.99. It was spotted by @costcobuys on Instagram at a warehouse in Michigan. However, if you haven't seen one at your local Costco yet, don't worry. Just keep an eye out for its impending arrival — and keep a fork ready, too, because once you get your hands on it, you'll want to dig right in.