Another Beloved Fall Treat Is Back At Costco — Earlier Than Usual
The Costco bakery has already unveiled some of the very best fall-themed baked goods — from the iconic 3-pound pumpkin pie to the pumpkin streusel muffins and pumpkin spice bar cake. However, a returning favorite that'll make this year's fall bakery lineup a little sweeter has recently been spotted: the pumpkin cheesecake.
Last year, Costco released its pumpkin cheesecake in September, but this year, it's brought it back even earlier. The Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Cheesecake with Whipped Topping features a graham cracker crust, pumpkin cheesecake layer, pumpkin-flavored whipped topping, and toasted graham cracker crumbles on top.
The massive, 70-ounce cheesecake costs $21.99. It was spotted by @costcobuys on Instagram at a warehouse in Michigan. However, if you haven't seen one at your local Costco yet, don't worry. Just keep an eye out for its impending arrival — and keep a fork ready, too, because once you get your hands on it, you'll want to dig right in.
Costco customers wait all year for its pumpkin cheesecake
Last year, there was a bit of controversy over Costco's pumpkin cheesecake. The recipe had changed, and instead of a tangy cinnamon spread topping, the bakery began topping it with the current pumpkin-flavored whipped topping. One Costco fan on Reddit called the new pumpkin cheesecake "disappointing," while another one wrote, "Bring back the old recipe!" Clearly, the pumpkin cheesecake can't please everyone.
Besides the folks who prefer the old recipe, however, plenty of Costco customers still love the seasonal pumpkin cheesecake — some even prefer it to the old version. One Redditor called it "better than ever" last year. Another wrote, "It is amazing, perfect fusion of cheesecake and pumpkin pie," and a different Redditor said, "I bought it, it's delicious! Was only able to get [one] slice before it was gone!"
Clearly, the dessert is delicious on any given day, but its fall theme would make it an excellent contribution for a Thanksgiving dinner. Serve it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream — or eat it as is — and try to grab a second slice before it's all gone.