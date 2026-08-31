The Simple Cooking Technique That Can Take Your Ribeye To The Next Level

As far as home cooking goes, there may be nothing that delivers greater reward with less effort than a nice steak. A good piece of beef, treated well, doesn't require exceptional skill or all that much work to become the centerpiece of a wonderful meal. This is especially true for the most popular cuts of steak, a list topped by a good old ribeye. Marbled and flavorful, there are many ways to prepare a ribeye, but a simple butter baste can take it to restaurant quality.

There are not many foods in this world that aren't improved by a touch of rich, salty butter, and this is true even for a fatty steak like a ribeye. The reason that butter-basting improves steak is not simply down to the added richness. In addition to the extra fat, this method also imparts a unique nutty flavor from the heated butter, helps to ensure an even cook across the steak, and promotes the formation of a delicious browned crust through the Maillard reaction.

The technique for butter-basting is a relatively simple one, and as far as tips for cooking ribeye go, it's tough to beat. First, the steak should be seasoned and seared over high heat, flipping often and accomplishing the majority of the cook. Then, once the steak is mostly finished, the butter is added to the pan with the steak, the pan tilted, and the melted butter spooned across the steak, finishing the cook and coating it in that liquid gold. Once the steak reaches the preferred internal temperature, it should be removed from the pan and allowed to rest before serving.