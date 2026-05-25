Why Butter Belongs At The End Of Cooking Steak — Not The Beginning

Butter and steak are an incredible combination — especially when it comes to those leaner cuts of beef that need a boost of fat. For instance, perfectly cooked ribeye or New York strip doesn't need anything other than a bit of butter and copious amounts of salt. But there are various ways to add butter to any steak, some of which are better than others — and you should only be using butter towards the very end of cooking a steak.

As you likely know by now, letting your steak rest after it's finished cooking is a non-negotiable. Not only does it give the steak time to finish cooking, but it also gives it time to relax and retain its valuable juices. Once the steak is removed from the heat, set it on a wire rack to help maintain the crispy crust, and add a couple of tablespoons of salted butter on top to finish. The butter will melt from the heat of the steak.

While some argue that the butter will affect the crust, in my experience, it only very slightly affects the outer texture and is still worth doing. Once the steak has rested for five to ten minutes, you can slice it, and the melted butter will begin to run onto the exposed meat, leaving you with steak slices glistening with trails of butter. Even better, try one of the 15 mouthwatering compound butters on your next steak.