Why 1960s Single-Malt Whiskies Are A Collection Must-Have

The anatomy of a whisky collection can take many different shapes. For the beginner, it may be a cabinet that receives a new bottle of single malt each month, as they train their palate on different distilleries and regional varieties of Scotch whisky. For the true connoisseur, though, the collection must extend not just to the brands, but also to different eras in whisky history. They don't come cheap, but to truly understand single malt Scotch, bottles from the 1960s offer a unique lens, allowing a glimpse into the rebirth of the style.

Single malt Scotch differs from blended Scotch in a few ways. Single malt must be made with 100% barley, and be produced at a single distillery. Unless it is labeled as a "single barrel" whisky, single malt is still likely blended, but only using that one distillery's stock. Blended Scotch, on the other hand, is something of a free-for-all by comparison. It can be made with whiskies from different distilleries, as well as spirits made with other grains. As a result, blended whisky is typically smooth and mild. In contrast, single malt is more distinctive, capturing the character of a distillery, a region, and a moment in time in each bottle.

Prior to the 1960s, blended Scotch was much more popular. Single malts were produced, but the reliable product and balanced flavor of a blended whisky had broader appeal. To this day, blended whisky sells much more by volume, but whisky connoisseurs prefer the pronounced characters of single malts. And to those curious palates, what could be better than a bottle dating back to the renaissance of single malt Scotch?