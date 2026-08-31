Turn Your Favorite Fall Coffee Flavor Into Fudge Using A Classic Candy (Just 4 Ingredients)
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As the heavy heat of summer gives way to a crisp autumnal breeze, the mind turns not just to the coziness of the first days of sweater weather, but also to all of the culinary delights that come with the changing of the season. Summer's desire for iced cold brew fades on that first cool morning, replaced by the warming effects of, for example, a salted caramel latte. Fans of this coffeeshop favorite will be happy to know they don't need to visit a local barista to enjoy a similar taste. With just four ingredients and a few minutes at the stove, anyone can whip up a fall dessert to make the day a little bit sweeter.
All you need to make a batch of this four-ingredient salted caramel fudge is sweetened condensed milk, white chocolate chips, a couple handfuls of Werther's Original Soft Caramels, and a bit of coarse sea salt. For those that have never made fudge before, it's an exceptionally simple process. All one needs to do is melt these ingredients together and pour the mixture into a lined pan where it can cool and set over a few hours in the fridge. The result is a perfect dessert for autumn thanks to its soft texture and warm richness. A final sprinkle of salt makes the caramel taste even sweeter by balancing out the treat while also bringing a delightful emphasis to its more nuanced flavors.
How to make this salted caramel fudge even better
The basic recipe for this fudge is already delightful, but with something as simple as fudge there is always a standing invitation to flex one's culinary creativity. If salted caramel is your latte of choice, why not add a fifth ingredient to the mix and infuse this fudge with a touch of coffee? The best way to do this is to add in one of the better brands of instant coffee since adding moisture to the mix would alter the consistency of the fudge. Plus, with powdered instant coffee home cooks can dial in exactly how pronounced they want the coffee flavor to be.
When talking about autumnal coffee flavors — or autumnal flavors in general — there is one in particular that we simply can't avoid: pumpkin spice. No doubt more than a few readers thought this would be the fudge flavor in question here. Fortunately, these two go together quite nicely. Just as with the instant coffee, the quantity of pumpkin pie spice to add is in the hands of the cook, but a teaspoon or so should be plenty.
There's still room for all sorts of personal invention. Fudge loves a crunchy topping, for example, and is another way to introduce a complementary flavor. A sprinkle of toasted pecans would certainly be nice, or some crushed Werther's Originals hard candies. Because the recipe is so simple, it's easy to experiment.