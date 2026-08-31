Turn Your Favorite Fall Coffee Flavor Into Fudge Using A Classic Candy (Just 4 Ingredients)

The basic recipe for this fudge is already delightful, but with something as simple as fudge there is always a standing invitation to flex one's culinary creativity. If salted caramel is your latte of choice, why not add a fifth ingredient to the mix and infuse this fudge with a touch of coffee? The best way to do this is to add in one of the better brands of instant coffee since adding moisture to the mix would alter the consistency of the fudge. Plus, with powdered instant coffee home cooks can dial in exactly how pronounced they want the coffee flavor to be.

When talking about autumnal coffee flavors — or autumnal flavors in general — there is one in particular that we simply can't avoid: pumpkin spice. No doubt more than a few readers thought this would be the fudge flavor in question here. Fortunately, these two go together quite nicely. Just as with the instant coffee, the quantity of pumpkin pie spice to add is in the hands of the cook, but a teaspoon or so should be plenty.

There's still room for all sorts of personal invention. Fudge loves a crunchy topping, for example, and is another way to introduce a complementary flavor. A sprinkle of toasted pecans would certainly be nice, or some crushed Werther's Originals hard candies. Because the recipe is so simple, it's easy to experiment.