8 Canadian Whisky Brands You Won't Find On US Shelves
While it is possible to find plenty of popular Canadian whiskies sold in stores stateside, many Canadian producers don't distribute their products across the border. Whether due to budget considerations or a focused marketing plan, certain bottles made by both craft producers and larger brands require either a well-versed traveler or a keen whisky connoisseur to track down. These Canadian whisky labels aren't necessarily impossible to find, as special online orders can get shipments to your door, but the labels are certainly worth knowing about, particularly for those looking for new flavors to sample.
Learning about special editions and limited-time releases may have you wondering what exactly you're missing out on, but we hope it instead inspires your thirst for novelty bottles and the enduring stories behind the North American distillers committed to their work. You may want to jot down a few on your wish list, even if you don't have a trip North scheduled anytime soon.
Sons of Vancouver
Sons of Vancouver is a craft distillery that has made a name for its small-batch releases. Award-winning and coveted by connoisseurs, these rye-forward sips can sell out quickly once announced on the distillery's website. One fan on Reddit quipped, "When the bottle is so good you're reluctant to review it and blow up your own spot." Other drinkers on a separate Reddit thread have called the brand "the best."
Macaloney's
Made on Vancouver Island with Scottish influences, Macaloney's will require a bit of a hunt if you're looking to sample bottles without heading to Canada. Copper pot stills, island water, and local honey are used in the production of the label's limited-release single malt batches, and some of its triple distilled bottles have collected awards. Visitors to the distillery rave about the experience and are impressed by the process. "Between these guys and Shelter Point, Vancouver Island is the new go-to place for Canadian Single Malts," wrote an enthusiast on YouTube.
Potter's Special Old Canadian Rye Whisky
Highwood Distillers is responsible for brands like Potter's Special Old Canadian Rye Whisky, and the chances of finding the stuff are much higher in Canada. Though tasting reviews can vary dramatically, with some drinkers struggling to drink samples neat, others have insisted it is an excellent, affordable pour to use for mixing, especially when served with Canadian ginger ale.
Golden Wedding by Schenley
An operation that started in the United States but is now only made in Canada, Schenley Golden Wedding Canadian Whisky has found its following among whisky drinkers looking for a tried-and-true mixer. The retro bottle is unmistakable, even when placed on bottom shelves, and sips of the light amber whisky can be peppery on the palate. This is another affordable buy, ideal for batch-making drinks like Canadian Coolers, with lime and lemon, simple syrup, ginger ale, and bitters, that can dependably quench a crowd's thirst.
Highwood Distiller's Ninety 20 Year Old Whisky
Highwood Ninety is a 20-year-old whisky also made by Highwood Distillers in Alberta. This one is unique because it is distilled from 100% corn, unlike most Canadian rye whiskies, and samplers love it. The sweet whisky offers a sophisticated take on a drink that might be considered a secret if connoisseurs weren't spilling the beans about it online. "I think this is a hidden gem," wrote a fan on Reddit.
J.P. Wiser's Deluxe
It is possible to find bottles of J.P. Wiser's in America, but certain expressions don't make it past the border. The brand's Deluxe blend has become its signature and is the release most commonly found stateside; some of the brand's other blends, like its 18-year-old bottles, showcase the artistry of distillation, but exclusive premium releases are focused on distribution within the Canadian market and are sold through the brand's online store.
Sortilège Original
Sortilege Whisky is made with Quebec maple syrup. Variations include blueberry or cream, and the sweeter profile has become a favorite for its easy sipping, with some drinkers sneaking the stuff into morning cups of coffee. An easy pour can be served as a dessert, and samplers have suggested incorporating the drink into recipes to make bacon, waffles, and pancakes.
Alberta Premium Legacy 10
Though you can find standard Alberta Premium in the United States, premium batches like the 10 Legacy Reserve are generally found only in Canadian markets. Though the value has been debated by samplers online, tasting the whisky firsthand is an experience coveted by many connoisseurs. One drinker wrote on YouTube, "It's got some nice complexity and sweetness and [is] good for when you don't want to get punched in the face with the Cask Strength." Some enthusiasts make their own blends mixing the brand's Legacy and Cask Strength at home.