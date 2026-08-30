8 Canadian Whisky Brands You Won't Find On US Shelves

While it is possible to find plenty of popular Canadian whiskies sold in stores stateside, many Canadian producers don't distribute their products across the border. Whether due to budget considerations or a focused marketing plan, certain bottles made by both craft producers and larger brands require either a well-versed traveler or a keen whisky connoisseur to track down. These Canadian whisky labels aren't necessarily impossible to find, as special online orders can get shipments to your door, but the labels are certainly worth knowing about, particularly for those looking for new flavors to sample.

Learning about special editions and limited-time releases may have you wondering what exactly you're missing out on, but we hope it instead inspires your thirst for novelty bottles and the enduring stories behind the North American distillers committed to their work. You may want to jot down a few on your wish list, even if you don't have a trip North scheduled anytime soon.