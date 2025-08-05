The Canadian Whisky That Truly Showcases The Profound Artistry Of Distillation
The art of whiskey making may be best known in Ireland or Scotland, and the Americans lay a fairly strong claim to the invention of bourbon, but Canadians know a thing or two about crafting spirits, as well. It's a nation that spent hundreds of years perfecting the collection and distillation of maple syrup (here's the difference between Canadian and American maple syrup), so it's not outside of the ballpark to assume they know how to craft a killer whisky of their own. To put this theory to the test, we sampled five popular Canadian whiskies and ranked them from worst to best.
Through sampling, we determined that J.P. Wiser's 18 Years Old blended Canadian whisky stood far above its competitors. From the first sip, we could tell that this whisky demonstrated a mastery of blending that spoke volumes about the nation's rich whisky tradition (and yes, we mean whisky, not whiskey). We found that the taste was balanced, a subtle spice layered with a honeyed sweetness and even subtler undertones of toffee and vanilla. The age of this bottle was clear, much different from younger, unrefined bottles, with a long finishing taste and elegance that could only come from time. We truly felt that J.P. Wiser's 18 Years Old was a demonstration of the artistry behind Canadian distillation that deserved to be savored.
The award-winning J.P. Wiser's 18 Years Old
The whisky brand gets its name from the real-life J.P. Wiser, who began distilling fine whiskies in 1857, 10 years before the area was known as Canada. In the span of a few decades, word about the quality of J.P. Wiser's Canadian whisky spread like wildfire, and the brand became the third largest in the nation. Actual bottles didn't hit production lines until the early 1890s, and until then, J.P. Wiser's just sold casks of whisky (not that we'd complain about being able to purchase a whole cask of the 18 Years Old blended whisky).
J.P. Wiser began his legacy distilling whisky in Prescott, Ontario, but today the award-winning facility is located in Windsor, Ontario. Besides the highly ranked 18 Years Old blended Canadian whisky, the distillery is also responsible for making a 42 Year Old Canadian Whisky with a 12% higher ABV than its younger counterpart. The 18 Years Old bottles were produced in batches of just 3,500 at a time, taking home the 2024 Canadian Whisky Award for Corn Whisky of the Year. Experts recommend drinking the 18 Years Old whisky neat, on the rocks, or with just a few drops of water for the best flavor profile. But regardless of how you drink it, you're in for a treat.