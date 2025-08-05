The Canadian Whisky That Truly Showcases The Profound Artistry Of Distillation

The art of whiskey making may be best known in Ireland or Scotland, and the Americans lay a fairly strong claim to the invention of bourbon, but Canadians know a thing or two about crafting spirits, as well. It's a nation that spent hundreds of years perfecting the collection and distillation of maple syrup (here's the difference between Canadian and American maple syrup), so it's not outside of the ballpark to assume they know how to craft a killer whisky of their own. To put this theory to the test, we sampled five popular Canadian whiskies and ranked them from worst to best.

Through sampling, we determined that J.P. Wiser's 18 Years Old blended Canadian whisky stood far above its competitors. From the first sip, we could tell that this whisky demonstrated a mastery of blending that spoke volumes about the nation's rich whisky tradition (and yes, we mean whisky, not whiskey). We found that the taste was balanced, a subtle spice layered with a honeyed sweetness and even subtler undertones of toffee and vanilla. The age of this bottle was clear, much different from younger, unrefined bottles, with a long finishing taste and elegance that could only come from time. We truly felt that J.P. Wiser's 18 Years Old was a demonstration of the artistry behind Canadian distillation that deserved to be savored.