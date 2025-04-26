Canadian Vs American Maple Syrup: What's The Difference?

Canada's maple-leaf flag couldn't be a more emphatic assertion that maple syrup is a part of Canada's national heritage. According to the Department of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Quebec produces approximately 90% of Canada's total 73% global production of maple syrup. Meanwhile, Vermont (the largest U.S. producer of maple syrup) produces roughly one-fifth of Canada's output. But other than Quebec's dominance in the maple syrup industry, there really isn't much difference between Canadian maple syrup and American maple syrup. In fact, both have a lot in common.

Quebec and Vermont have similar climates conducive to high yields of maple sap, though Canada has many more forests with sugar maples than the U.S., which accounts for its leadership in syrup production. Climate change has severely affected syrup production in both countries, and the recent U.S. tariffs will likely result in price fluctuation, possibly making all pure maple syrup a luxury item. It's debatable as to whether Canada's maple syrup tastes better than Vermont maple syrup (or vice versa), and if a slight difference is detected, it may be because of "terroir," the term used to describe wine's characteristics based on where, how, and when the grapes are grown.

The only significant difference between Canadian and U.S. maple syrup is how each country regulates their product. In 2015, the USDA changed the international grading system for maple syrup by redefining the differences between Grade A and Grade B maple syrup. In the U.S., the grading system isn't mandatory, but in Canada, it's strictly enforced by the Producteurs et Productrices Acéricoles du Québec (PPAQ).