12 Utz Pretzels, Ranked
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No party is complete without a pretzel station. Pretzels are a unique and satisfying snack with a hearty shell that snaps and crunches and a deep, rustic flavor that makes them all the more satisfying. There are many types of pretzels, and Utz has capitalized on the category by putting its own twist on this snack.
Utz has been making pretzels since the 1970s, and currently offers 18 different types of pretzels, aside from its protein and peanut butter-filled lines. Utz is as synonymous with quality pretzels as it is with its high-quality chips, which also come in various flavors. With so many types of pretzels to choose from, I decided to sample as many as I could find to see which ones are worthy of your next snack break and which ones are best left on the shelf.
I based this ranking on how crispy and snappy the pretzel is, how loud the crunch is, if the dough has a satisfying weight, if the pretzel offers its advertised flavor, and if the pretzel has a gummy texture. This list begins with the blandness of the bland and works its way up to the pretzel with the best crunch and taste. Grab your snack bowl, and let's see where each Utz pretzel stands.
12. Sourdough Specials Original Pretzels
Sourdough bread recipes have become all the rage in recent years, and many people gravitate toward it because of its tangy flavor. Utz tries to capitalize on the popularity of this flavor by selling many varieties of sourdough pretzels. However, the Sourdough Specials Original Pretzels should not be a guest at your next party because their final flavor is not what's promised on the package.
While this pretzel offers a crisp bite with plenty of crunch, it tastes nothing like sourdough, which is why it's at the bottom of this list. There's a very light sourdough aftertaste, but I didn't get that flavor until I swallowed a few times. Once I got the flavor, I could only taste a bit of the sourness and barely any sweetness. It ultimately tasted like a regular pretzel.
The light interior prevents it from gumming up in your mouth, but it also makes it feel almost hollow. It takes away from the satisfying weight I was hoping for. There's just enough salt on it to make it taste like a good, average pretzel. However, its overall flavor is extremely disappointing.
11. Old Fashioned Pretzel Rods
Pretzel rods are as classic as pretzels themselves. They usually offer a thicker texture and more crunch than the traditional pretzel shape, and they're the perfect base for fun snacks like chocolate-covered pretzel rods. The sturdiness of Utz's Old Fashioned Pretzel Rods makes them perfect for a recipe like this, but eating them by themselves is a dissatisfying experience.
The crunch is what I'd expect from a pretzel rod as it was very crisp as it started to splinter vertically, like most rods do. However, the center of the rod felt hollow, and this hollow feeling was matched by the sizable air pockets I spotted when I looked at the other half. I did try another pretzel rod from the barrel, and the air pockets matched the ones I found in the first rod. This leads me to believe that these pretzels may be designed to be naturally light. The airiness makes them easy to chew, but this texture will not work for people looking for a heftier pretzel experience.
These rods have a dark skin, so I was hoping to taste a bold, malted flavor when I bit into them. But all I got was a light flavor matched with an airy texture. This may be a plus for people who don't want an overly malted taste, but these pretzels will never succeed in offering layers of flavor because of the lightness.
10. Old Fashioned Sourdough Hards Pretzels
Unlike Original Sourdough Specials Pretzels, Utz's Old Fashioned Sourdough Hards Pretzels have a somewhat noticeable sourdough taste, which is why they rank a little higher on this list. However, they're still toward the bottom because the sourdough taste is very light. I had to slowly chew in order to taste the sweetness of the sourdough, which was followed by a very subtle tanginess. There is a good amount of salt on each pretzel, and its even distribution prevents the salt from overpowering the sourdough flavor.
One of my ranking criteria is how easy each pretzel is to chew, and that test is part of the reason why this variety is toward the bottom of the list. This hard pretzel lives up to its name; it has a sturdy, multilayered crust matched by an interior that is just a touch softer than the exterior. I got a very loud crunch and a crisp snap because of this, but I had to gently gnaw at the pretzel to safely reach that slightly softer inside. While this may result in a satisfying experience for some people, it is not for those with delicate teeth. My jaw felt like it was getting a workout. It is best to eat this pretzel in chunks rather than trying to bite through a whole one.
9. Butter Waffles Pretzels
Since "butter" is in the name, I was expecting Utz's Butter Waffle Pretzels to be slightly smooth on the outside with a rich, butter-flavored inside. Instead, these pretzels taste like they're hand-dipped in butter, and the overly smooth skin will make your mouth feel greasy even after you down a full glass of water.
While the greasy aftertaste was not pleasant, the initial bite was tasty because the butter makes the pretzel surprisingly smooth. The butter coating created a strong outside shell that offers a crispy bite and an audible crunch that you can still hear after you start chewing. The gummy effect I was watching for was also nonexistent because of the pretzel's small width and the greasiness of the butter. There's not a lot of salt, but it's okay because less is more in this case. The small amount of salt perfectly blends with the butter and makes it taste like a well-seasoned, buttered breadstick. It's a unique snack, but it's not for everyone. It will best suit people who are looking for a somewhat indulgent treat.
8. Butter Pretzel Sticks
This pretzel proves that a change in design and texture can make all the difference. Utz's Butter Pretzel Sticks get the spot above the brand's Butter Waffle Pretzels because they have a lighter butter coating but still share the same great taste. Unlike the waffle pretzels, these sticks don't leave a greasy aftertaste in your mouth, which is one of the reasons why it's so easy to eat a handful of them in one sitting.
There is just enough salt to make these sticks taste like salted, buttered breadsticks. The salt is so light that it underlines the butter and enhances its savory taste. It's a well-developed flavor with a sweetness you can taste. They also have an excellent crunch, elevated by the satisfying weight of each stick, which is something Utz can't accomplish with its classic rods. Despite the weightiness, this product doesn't leave behind any soggy crumbs or a gummy texture in your mouth. While it was not the best Utz pretzel I had, this product would be my go-to if I were specifically searching for a quality entry in the brand's butter category.
7. Classic Thins Pretzels
Utz's Classic Thins Pretzels stand in the middle of the pack because, while they're "classic," they needs some tweaks before they can be deemed perfection. A thin version of a snack should have a sharp snap and big crunch, and these thin pretzels do deliver these components. They aren't bready, which makes them super easy to chew, and they don't leave behind any gumminess in your mouth. However, each pretzel I ate from this bag tasted slightly burnt. To me, this added an interesting layer of flavor, since the burnt taste seemed to complement the dough's savory, slightly malted flavor. The burnt flavor might not appeal to everyone, though, since its sharpness can be startling at times.
I also wish there was more salt. Each pretzel has anywhere from four to six salt crystals. This will appeal to people who are looking for a less salty snack, but it does take away from the traditional pretzel taste Utz is trying to accomplish in this thin version. Pretzels can taste somewhat bland without the salt enhancing their flavor, and the salt does help smooth out the sharpness of the burnt taste. Despite its need for improvement, each pretzel is very large in size so you can try to savor the flavor in multiple bites.
6. Classic Mini Twists Pretzels
If you're looking for a more balanced take on the classic pretzel, Utz's Mini Twists Pretzels may be the right choice, but their chewiness won't appeal to every palate. The mini twists are wider and have more dough than the Classic Thins Pretzels. This creates a bready texture that will please people who are looking for a more classic taste. It also gives the pretzel a satisfying weight, but you'll get the traditional gummy texture that causes pretzel pieces to get stuck in the sides of your mouth.
Not every Utz pretzel has a thoughtful amount of salt, but the company did take this pretzel's wide design into consideration when determining how much salt to add to this variety. Medium-sized salt crystals are generously sprinkled on every section of these pretzels, and the salt helps break up the bready taste so it doesn't feel too chalky. I also felt the crunch each time I chewed, and these tough yet bready pretzels still offer a crispy snap and an elevated take on the classic pretzel taste.
5. Sourdough Pretzel Nuggets
Utz's Sourdough Pretzel Nuggets are small. However, they pack a punch, thanks to a great blend of sourdough flavor, salt, and bready texture that lands them in the top five. The sourdough flavor feels a little subtle at first, but it gets sweeter and tangier as you chew. The nugget shape also makes you feel like you're eating a mini loaf of sourdough with a nice, firm crust and bready interior.
The crust and the pretzel's miniature size could be the reason why I got such a big crunch. The overall flavor and crunch are enhanced by salt on top of and inside each pretzel. It's present in each bite, but it never overpowers the sourdough, which is the last flavor remaining after you swallow. Despite the bready texture, these nuggets are very easy to chew. If you're looking for a snack-sized version of classic sourdough bread, these may be the right choice.
4. Peanut Butter-Filled Pretzel Bites
I usually have to be truly craving peanut butter-filled pretzels (which our taster tried and ranked) in order to buy them. I enjoy the initial combination, but I'm not a fan of the chalky texture peanut butter can have after it's been processed and placed in its pretzel shell. I was expecting the same experience while trying Utz's Peanut Butter-Filled Pretzel Bites, and I was proven wrong in a way that makes me want to come back for more.
In most peanut butter-filled pretzels, the nut butter feels like glue and most of the bite remains in my mouth, despite trying to swallow it several times. This didn't happen with Utz's take on the snack. As my teeth cracked the shell, I could feel and taste fresh peanut butter that was so creamy it automatically melted in my mouth. There is no chalkiness whatsoever, and there was nothing left in my mouth after I swallowed. The peanut butter is elevated by the generous helping of salt on the pretzel. This helps bridge the gap between the creamy peanut butter and the tough, savory pretzel, which has a somewhat dark, roasted taste. The roasted flavor of the pretzel plays well with the peanut butter, giving the snack a much deeper flavor than what I was expecting. It's a harmonious partnership worthy of the fourth-place spot on this list.
3. Honey Wheat Braided Twists Pretzels
Utz's Honey Wheat Braided Twists Pretzels have a sweet honey flavor that blends perfectly with the salty skin, earning them a third-place spot. This snack is a little bready, but that base houses multiple layers of sweet honey and big salt crystals. The braiding may have something to do with its texture, but it's still the right shape because it stacks the honey and salt on top of one another and makes it taste more indulgent.
These pretzels are very easy to chew. The honey flavor was the first thing to hit my palate, which made the bite feel effortless and pleasant. While they don't offer a super crisp snap or loud crunch, you can still hear the initial bite. It feels as though the honey helps the pretzel dissolve in the mouth, which makes it feel more dessert-like than a savory snack. This is certainly a unique entry in the Utz pretzel lineup.
2. Sourdough Specials Extra Dark Pretzels
While Utz Original Sourdough Specials Pretzels did not impress me, the Sourdough Specials Extra Dark Pretzels prove Utz can make an excellent sourdough pretzel and put its own spin on it. My first bite started with a loud crunch that immediately led to a sourdough flavor, but one component made this product land in second place.
The sourdough flavor is super sour and tangy in a welcoming way, but the salt made me pucker. The crystals are generously distributed on each pretzel, and it was the most heavily salted variety I tried. While some people may like the large amount of salt, it's not for everyone, as the salty aftertaste persists, even if you try to get rid of it by drinking water. Despite the salt, I could detect an extra dark and roasty flavor, along with the sourdough's tanginess. The roasted overtone never overpowers the sourdough. Instead, it smooths out the tanginess and helps bring the flavor components together. It's intriguing and satisfying at the same time.
1. Pumpernickel Pretzel Sticks
Utz's Pumpernickel Pretzel Sticks take the top spot because of their thoughtful combination of seasonings and their texture, which complements the traditional pumpernickel bread flavor. The rye takes center stage, but the other flavors, including onion, blend in the background. This emulates pumpernickel's well-known dark and rich flavor. The salt is also evenly distributed. It can be tasted in every bite, but it never takes away from the overall flavor.
Despite the bready nature of this pretzel, it still maintains an excellent crunch. There were very small air pockets inside of it, which adds textural intrigue. The snack is easy to chew because the bready texture never becomes gummy. It automatically melts as you chew through each bite. I've experienced a similar sensation when biting into a slice of pumpernickel bread. It's just another reason why Utz's Pumpernickel Pretzel Sticks are a perfect reincarnation of pumpernickel bread, and why they're the perfect addition to any party spread.
Methodology
The classic pretzel and its unique design is beloved by many people, but pretzels are easily customizable, as they come in different shapes and flavors. This is why I wanted to taste a wide variety of flavors and styles from Utz, which many consider to be one of the best pretzel brands.
In order to rank these pretzels, I thought about the basic components I look for in this snack. Pretzels are supposed to be crisp and satisfying, and I made sure to pay attention to the crispness of each one. How it crunches in your mouth is just as important. I noted how loud each one crunched, and how long the crunchiness lasted. This snack should also feel weighty and satisfying.
Of course, flavor is key, and I mulled over each bite to make sure these products delivered the flavor promised on the label. While chew and flavor are important, so is what happens after the bite. Some pretzels leave a gummy taste and remnants in your mouth, which take away from the overall flavor and makes the snack annoying to eat. This methodology allowed me to focus on the tiny details that pretzel lovers look for when deciding which offering to snack on.