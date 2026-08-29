12 Utz Pretzels, Ranked

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No party is complete without a pretzel station. Pretzels are a unique and satisfying snack with a hearty shell that snaps and crunches and a deep, rustic flavor that makes them all the more satisfying. There are many types of pretzels, and Utz has capitalized on the category by putting its own twist on this snack.

Utz has been making pretzels since the 1970s, and currently offers 18 different types of pretzels, aside from its protein and peanut butter-filled lines. Utz is as synonymous with quality pretzels as it is with its high-quality chips, which also come in various flavors. With so many types of pretzels to choose from, I decided to sample as many as I could find to see which ones are worthy of your next snack break and which ones are best left on the shelf.

I based this ranking on how crispy and snappy the pretzel is, how loud the crunch is, if the dough has a satisfying weight, if the pretzel offers its advertised flavor, and if the pretzel has a gummy texture. This list begins with the blandness of the bland and works its way up to the pretzel with the best crunch and taste. Grab your snack bowl, and let's see where each Utz pretzel stands.