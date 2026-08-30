This Flavored Aldi Pasta Sauce Is The Underdog That Outshines A More Traditional Option

Aldi is known to supply some of the cheapest products around, all thanks to its various store-brand labels. And while Aldi has various different private label pasta sauce brands, the hands-down cheapest Aldi pasta sauce that's less than $2 is Reggano, which comes in an assortment of flavors. While Reggano has traditional red and white sauces, the best pasta sauce is the underdog that outshines more classic options.

We sampled various flavored Aldi pasta sauces from Reggano and the more expensive Priano and Specially Selected lines, ranking them, and Reggano's Meat Pasta Sauce ranked number one, beating out both the higher-end brands and classic pasta sauce flavors. The fact that the jar says "flavored with meat" didn't inspire a lot of confidence, but one taste was enough to convince us of this sauce's winning flavor and texture combination. The beefy meat flavor lent an ultra-savory depth that stood out from the other sauces. While you might expect there to be chunks of beef in a jar labeled "meat sauce," we got very few meat particles. Instead of a Bolognese-type texture, this sauce was velvety and smooth with delicate bites of meat here and there. We actually enjoyed the smoother consistency of this sauce, considering jarred, processed meat often has an off-putting texture. But the meaty essence that pervaded the sauce's flavor profile is the winning attribute that stood out from the competition.