This Flavored Aldi Pasta Sauce Is The Underdog That Outshines A More Traditional Option
Aldi is known to supply some of the cheapest products around, all thanks to its various store-brand labels. And while Aldi has various different private label pasta sauce brands, the hands-down cheapest Aldi pasta sauce that's less than $2 is Reggano, which comes in an assortment of flavors. While Reggano has traditional red and white sauces, the best pasta sauce is the underdog that outshines more classic options.
We sampled various flavored Aldi pasta sauces from Reggano and the more expensive Priano and Specially Selected lines, ranking them, and Reggano's Meat Pasta Sauce ranked number one, beating out both the higher-end brands and classic pasta sauce flavors. The fact that the jar says "flavored with meat" didn't inspire a lot of confidence, but one taste was enough to convince us of this sauce's winning flavor and texture combination. The beefy meat flavor lent an ultra-savory depth that stood out from the other sauces. While you might expect there to be chunks of beef in a jar labeled "meat sauce," we got very few meat particles. Instead of a Bolognese-type texture, this sauce was velvety and smooth with delicate bites of meat here and there. We actually enjoyed the smoother consistency of this sauce, considering jarred, processed meat often has an off-putting texture. But the meaty essence that pervaded the sauce's flavor profile is the winning attribute that stood out from the competition.
More favorable reviews for Reggano Meat Pasta Sauce
Aldi customers were as content with Reggano Meat Pasta Sauce as we were, with one review in the Facebook Community Aldi Aisle of Shame stating, "[We] finally tried Aldi's Reggano Flavored with Meat pasta sauce...and we thought it was pretty tasty." Aldi is known for making store-brand dupes that are even better than its name-brand counterparts, and, on Reddit, one customer spoke of just that. "I think Reggano's with meat is excellent, at least as good as much more expensive highly advertised brands," they stated.
The sauce is an easy option to dump over a bowl of pasta. In fact, you can pair it with Aldi's bronze cut pasta, another unique and underrated Aldi food. You can also mix and match sauces to bring more flavors to the mix. A Facebook customer shared their formula, stating, "When making a large batch I mix 2 jars of this meat sauce and 1 jar garlic sauce and it's as close to my favorite hometown Italian restaurant sauce as anything else I've ever tried." Of course, there are plenty of ways to upgrade jarred pasta sauce with additional ingredients. To that effect, one Redditor said, "The meat flavor is my go-to pasta sauce. I usually add some onions to it though for more flavor." If you wanted that meaty texture with twice the umami-richness, you can brown some ground beef with onions before pouring in a bottle of Reggano Meat Pasta Sauce.