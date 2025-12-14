The Underrated Aldi Pasta That's Worth The Splurge, According To Customers

Aldi is known for having more affordable luxury items than other supermarket chains. Though it prioritizes low prices and markets itself as a no-frills alternative to other grocery stores, it also offers exclusive, high-quality foods, beverages, and home items. In fact, one of the most underrated Aldi foods, according to loyal customers, is a humble bag of pasta. What sets this pasta apart, however, is the way it is cut. Aldi offers bronze-cut pasta imported from Italy for a fraction of the price of other retailers. You might not think that pasta shape or how it's cut would affect its taste, yet how well your sauce sticks to your pasta ultimately comes down to the way it's made, which in turn can influence the overall flavor of your dish.

Bronze-cut pasta is very different from traditional pasta because it is formed by pushing the pasta dough through bronze plates rather than Teflon ones. While Teflon is smooth, bronze is naturally rougher, which means the pasta is more porous and can soak up your pasta sauce easier. The result is pasta with a firmer texture and deeper flavor. Aldi's bronze-cut pasta is available in a variety of pasta shapes, including spaghetti, penne, and linguine, and ranges in price from $2 to $4. While that is a little pricier than its $0.99 boxes of traditional pasta, customers say that it's worth the splurge. While Aldi's website doesn't solicit customer reviews, plenty of shoppers have taken to social media to praise its quality pasta.