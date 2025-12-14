The Underrated Aldi Pasta That's Worth The Splurge, According To Customers
Aldi is known for having more affordable luxury items than other supermarket chains. Though it prioritizes low prices and markets itself as a no-frills alternative to other grocery stores, it also offers exclusive, high-quality foods, beverages, and home items. In fact, one of the most underrated Aldi foods, according to loyal customers, is a humble bag of pasta. What sets this pasta apart, however, is the way it is cut. Aldi offers bronze-cut pasta imported from Italy for a fraction of the price of other retailers. You might not think that pasta shape or how it's cut would affect its taste, yet how well your sauce sticks to your pasta ultimately comes down to the way it's made, which in turn can influence the overall flavor of your dish.
Bronze-cut pasta is very different from traditional pasta because it is formed by pushing the pasta dough through bronze plates rather than Teflon ones. While Teflon is smooth, bronze is naturally rougher, which means the pasta is more porous and can soak up your pasta sauce easier. The result is pasta with a firmer texture and deeper flavor. Aldi's bronze-cut pasta is available in a variety of pasta shapes, including spaghetti, penne, and linguine, and ranges in price from $2 to $4. While that is a little pricier than its $0.99 boxes of traditional pasta, customers say that it's worth the splurge. While Aldi's website doesn't solicit customer reviews, plenty of shoppers have taken to social media to praise its quality pasta.
Shoppers are raving about Aldi's bronze-cut pasta
One of the first things that professional chefs look for on store-bought pasta labels is how it is extruded. Reading customer reviews is also important, as you can get firsthand info about the quality, texture, and taste of each brand or variety. Looking online at what shoppers have to say about Aldi's bronze-cut pasta only reinforces the fact that it's an underrated gem. On one Reddit thread, a number of shoppers noted that the brand's bronze-cut pasta is an underrated product they choose. "The bronze cut pasta has become my favorite of anything I can buy elsewhere," one Redditor said, with another adding, "Bronze cut pasta has changed me ... I won't buy normal [ever] again. It's worth the price increase."
In a different Reddit post, another shopper asked which imported items they should stock up on due to worries about price increases, including bronze-cut pasta on their list. A Reddit user asked if the bronze-cut pasta was better than traditional pasta, and others were quick to answer in the affirmative. Another user explained why that is, clarifying, "The pasta will have rougher edges that holds the sauce better, which absolutely makes it better!" There are also many posts on TikTok extolling the virtues of Aldi's bronze-cut pasta, with many routinely adding it to their lists of must-buy Aldi products.