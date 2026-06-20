The Hands Down Cheapest Aldi Pasta Sauce Is Less Than $2 (And Comes In Several Varieties)

Aldi is known for its cheap store brand products, many of which are better than the name brand products they mimic. And pasta sauce is the perfect example of a store brand product that Aldi does right with its line of Reggano sauces, all of which cost less than $2 at Aldi locations around the US.

The Reganno line features numerous different sauces including, marinara sauce, traditional pasta sauce, meat pasta sauce with ground beef, roasted garlic pasta sauce, tomato basil, and garlic pasta sauce, and red pizza sauce. The sauces are all made with whole ingredients, featuring a base of tomato puree and diced tomatoes in tomato juice with a dash of sugar to complement the umami-richness of the tomatoes and balance the savory spices and herbs.

Aldi customers took to Reddit to praise the taste of the sauces as well as the low price tag. "I've had them all except the meat ... and they've all been solid," one customer wrote on Reddit. And just in case you were holding out for a review of the meat sauce, another Redditor said "Reggano's [with] meat is excellent, at least as good as much more expensive highly advertised brands." Aldi has other lines of pasta sauces like the more expensive Priano line. However, in a side by side comparison, one Redditor wrote, "We like the Reggano because it's less acidic than many other sauces, and the price is fantastic."