The Hands Down Cheapest Aldi Pasta Sauce Is Less Than $2 (And Comes In Several Varieties)
Aldi is known for its cheap store brand products, many of which are better than the name brand products they mimic. And pasta sauce is the perfect example of a store brand product that Aldi does right with its line of Reggano sauces, all of which cost less than $2 at Aldi locations around the US.
The Reganno line features numerous different sauces including, marinara sauce, traditional pasta sauce, meat pasta sauce with ground beef, roasted garlic pasta sauce, tomato basil, and garlic pasta sauce, and red pizza sauce. The sauces are all made with whole ingredients, featuring a base of tomato puree and diced tomatoes in tomato juice with a dash of sugar to complement the umami-richness of the tomatoes and balance the savory spices and herbs.
Aldi customers took to Reddit to praise the taste of the sauces as well as the low price tag. "I've had them all except the meat ... and they've all been solid," one customer wrote on Reddit. And just in case you were holding out for a review of the meat sauce, another Redditor said "Reggano's [with] meat is excellent, at least as good as much more expensive highly advertised brands." Aldi has other lines of pasta sauces like the more expensive Priano line. However, in a side by side comparison, one Redditor wrote, "We like the Reggano because it's less acidic than many other sauces, and the price is fantastic."
Dishes to use for each sauce and modifications
On Reddit, it seems the marinara sauce received the most mentions for favorite sauce out of the Reganno line. "It tastes clean and like classic marinara sauce," a Redditor wrote. However, at a glance, the marinara sauce and traditional pasta sauce have identical ingredients lists. The simpler sauces also give you more free reign to level up standard store-bought tomato sauce. But even more complex sauces will benefit. "The meat flavor is my go-to pasta sauce. I usually add some onions to it for some more flavor," another Redditor added. If you don't want to take the time to sauté onions or garlic, you can add an extra tablespoon or two of garlic or onion powder. You can make them even more decadent with a splash of cream or stir in a dollop of ricotta. A hearty sprinkling of parmesan or Pecorino Romano is always the best way to finish any red sauce pasta dish.
You can always pour a jar of Reggano sauce over your favorite shape of pasta and call it a day. And Aldi has some pretty stellar fresh pastas that would work really well with any of the Reggano sauces. For example, we thought the cheese ravioli was an Aldi frozen appetizer shoppers should definitely check out, and it would pair exceptionally well with the roasted garlic pasta sauce.