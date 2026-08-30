5 Ordering Tips To Get The Best Ribeye At Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse may not be a super upscale restaurant, but you should still be able to get a quality steak at a chain that specializes in cuts of beef. The ribeye at Texas Roadhouse consistently gets high marks from customers for its marbled fat; rich, beefy flavor; and pretty affordable price tag. "I went to Texas Roadhouse ... for the first time in like 15 years and was blown away by how good it was for the cost," one Redditor shared. "Sixteen-ounce ribeye, two sides, couple of drinks, and got out for $45 with tip."

Tasting Table even tasted and ranked every Texas Roadhouse steak, and the bone-in ribeye came in at the top of the pack. And while you can generally count on the quality of a Texas Roadhouse ribeye, there are a few low-cost ordering tips you can implement to get the most out of your piece of meat. We're not talking about hidden menu gems to add to your order or even the best sides to pair with your ribeye. These tips specifically focus on how to make the steak itself taste better and pack more culinary punch.