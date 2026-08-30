5 Ordering Tips To Get The Best Ribeye At Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse may not be a super upscale restaurant, but you should still be able to get a quality steak at a chain that specializes in cuts of beef. The ribeye at Texas Roadhouse consistently gets high marks from customers for its marbled fat; rich, beefy flavor; and pretty affordable price tag. "I went to Texas Roadhouse ... for the first time in like 15 years and was blown away by how good it was for the cost," one Redditor shared. "Sixteen-ounce ribeye, two sides, couple of drinks, and got out for $45 with tip."
Tasting Table even tasted and ranked every Texas Roadhouse steak, and the bone-in ribeye came in at the top of the pack. And while you can generally count on the quality of a Texas Roadhouse ribeye, there are a few low-cost ordering tips you can implement to get the most out of your piece of meat. We're not talking about hidden menu gems to add to your order or even the best sides to pair with your ribeye. These tips specifically focus on how to make the steak itself taste better and pack more culinary punch.
Request a non-standard size to get a fresh steak
The boneless Ft. Worth ribeye is available in 12-, 14-, and 16-ounce portions, and the bone-in ribeye is a whopping 20 ounces. But a little-known tip is that you don't actually have to order one of those sizes. If you are super hungry, you can order a non-standard amount of steak, as long as it's bigger than the largest size offered, and they'll often custom-cut a steak for you. Order an 18-ounce Ft. Worth ribeye, and you'll ensure that you get a fresh-cut piece of meat.
A former employee noted this on Reddit, adding that if you order it this way, your steak "will be cut the moment that server puts in the order." It doesn't get much fresher than that. Even if you picked up a steak cut fresh at the butcher, you'd still have to take it home to cook it yourself! Now, obviously, there is some extra cost associated with asking for a larger steak. The exact price may depend on the location, but you're most likely looking at $2 to $3 per extra ounce.
Check out the display case in the front of the restaurant
The display case at your local Texas Roadhouse isn't just for show. You can and absolutely should take a gander at the steaks inside and pick which one looks good to you. A meat cutter claiming to work at Texas Roadhouse confirmed this. "Check out the display up front," they wrote on Reddit. "There will likely be some pre-cut large steaks and you can pick the best looking one. Just ask the host stand if you can pick one out."
Another Redditor claimed that Texas Roadhouse puts its best, most visually appealing, highly-marbled steaks in the display case, so you should always select your steak from it. Meanwhile, another Reddit user explained step by step exactly how choosing your steak from the case works: "Ask the host if you see one you like while you're waiting. ... They will usually give you a ticket and put the other ticket on the steak you pick. When you order, you give your ticket to the server, the server rings in PAS with the ticket number, [and the] cook knows to cook the 'pick-a-steak.'" So, don't pass up a chance to inspect the beefy merchandise.
Add sauteed mushrooms and onions
One of the easiest ways to level up your Texas Roadhouse ribeye is to "smother your steak with sauteed mushrooms and onions." It's one of the four topper options for any steak on the menu. (The others include blue cheese crumbles, three grilled shrimp, and jack cheese.) For around $2.29, you can cover your steak in a blast of deep, rich, umami flavor. If you've already asked for a custom-sized steak, one apparent employee online claims you can even ask for a complimentary smother, and the kitchen might just top your steak with mushrooms and onions at no cost.
Mushrooms and onions are two of those ingredients that will seriously elevate your steak, so it's a no-brainer to add them to your Texas Roadhouse ribeye for that extra flavor boost. A self-proclaimed ex-kitchen manager from the chain explained on Reddit that the mushrooms are cooked on medium-high heat and then mixed with Roadhouse seasoning, butter, garlic, and soy sauce, while the onions are caramelized with Roadhouse seasoning, which, they explain elsewhere in the thread, is a mix of salt, garlic powder, white pepper, and paprika.
Ask for more (and different) butter
Texas Roadhouse is known for its steaks, sure, but it's also got die-hard fans of its ... butter. In fact, there are probably butter options you didn't even know you were missing. Its iconic rolls and honey cinnamon butter are the stuff of viral fame, and every steak is given a slathering of melted butter before it heads out to your table. But one former employee online suggested requesting extra garlic lemon pepper butter (which typically accompanies salmon and shrimp entrees) for your steak. On Facebook, one customer wholeheartedly agrees with this hack, writing, "I would put this ribeye up against any of those fancy steak house places where they charge you double and the sides are extra $$$$$!!!!!"
Yes, that's right. You can ask for your ribeye to be brushed with citrusy, garlicky butter. You can also get a side of whipped plain butter to dunk it in. Or, you can get even more creative and mix the butter with a sauce. Another former Texas Roadhouse employee on Reddit shares this mindblowing hack: "Order a side of peppercorn gravy and regular whipped butter. Mix the two. Dip whatever you want in it." Butter-boosted gravy? Count us in.
Add side sauces for even more flavor
Besides the chain's butter options, Texas Roadhouse also offers a variety of sauces. Some may frown upon dousing a well-cooked steak in sauce, but we're here to say you should feel free to do you. Texas Roadhouse offers nine dipping sauces, including barbecue and Cajun horseradish, both of which would be particularly tasty with your ribeye.
But there's also the peppercorn sauce and a portobello mushroom sauce, which are normally options for the tenderloin filet medallions, plus brown gravy or cream gravy, which usually come with the mashed potatoes (though you can likely order sides of the latter if you're dining in). You can also mix and match — pour peppercorn sauce over your mushroom-and-onion-smothered meat, go for some garlic butter, then horseradish sauce. The great thing about Texas Roadhouse ribeye is that it's got a deeply meaty flavor that will shine no matter what you pair it with.