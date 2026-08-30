Amp Up Basic Pot Roast — Make It Cowboy-Style With Just A Few Additions

For a Southwest style pot roast, you can use a cast-iron Dutch oven for authenticity but a traditional slow cooker would work just as well. Start by searing your roast until it's deeply browned, then set it aside to cook your aromatics: onion, garlic, and perhaps a bell pepper or a jalapeño in the rendered fat. Add chili powder and cumin, and/or chipotle or smoked paprika. Give the spices a brief turn in the hot fat so that their aromatic compounds bloom.

Then, add a can of Ro-Tel to build your braising liquid. The tomatoes will soften into the sauce and contribute some needed acidity, and the green chilis add complexity and heat. Any other veggies you like can be added in, including more dried chilis or carrots and potatoes to fill up the pot. Once you've established that spice-fueled, chili-and-tomato foundation, there are some fun, on-theme liquids to consider pouring in as well.

Coffee, for example, would have been found in the cowboy pantry, but its usefulness doesn't end at breakfast. A strongly brewed coffee in the braising liquid brings roasty bitterness which would play well with the dark, savory flavors of seared beef. You need only a little to deepen what's already there — you're seasoning a pot roast, not making a latte. If you don't have a stale cup laying around or you'd rather save your coffee for drinking, a little instant espresso powder would accomplish a similar base note.