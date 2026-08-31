A Few Simple Tweaks Can Make Your McDonald's Hamburger More Like The 1955 Original
The adage "they don't make 'em like they used to" takes on a whole new meaning at ever-evolving eateries like McDonald's, which is known for its industry-spawning innovation. When the OG McDonald brothers opened their first standalone burger joint in San Bernardino, California, the year was 1940 and a burger cost 15 cents. In 1955, Ray Kroc opened a McDonald's in Des Plaines, Illinois, which is considered by many to be the first Mickey D's location. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the burgers sold in Illinois in 1955 had a notably different flavor profile than the burgers fans know today.
The McDonald's burgers of the '50s featured a thick, 113-gram beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon, barbecue sauce, and caramelized onions, plus an unspecified "special sauce," all served on a sesame seed bun. The fresh veggies delivered crunch, countered by umami depth from the grilled onion and smokiness from the bacon and BBQ. It was a unique taste combination compared to what's available on the modern menu, and foodies of the '50s chowed down while "Rock Around the Clock" topped the Billboard charts and "I Love Lucy" broadcast on home televisions across the U.S.
Today, with a few customization tweaks, nostalgic epicures can order a McDonald's burger to recreate the original 1955 menu item. To do it, start with a Bacon Quarter Pounder with cheese. This offering delivers the beef patty, bacon, and sesame seed bun elements shared by the OG 1955 burger. Plus, that ¼-pound patty is nearly the same weight as the 113-gram patty used in the '50s, and it's one McDonald's burger made from fresh, never-frozen beef.
Top a Bacon Quarter Pounder with barbecue sauce and extra onions
Next, ask for lettuce and tomato instead of the pickle that customarily comes on a Quarter Pounder, as well as extra diced onion. Modern foodies cannot get the caramelized onions of yore, but piling on more of the fresh, diced version can help drive that oniony flavor note home. Then ask for no cheese and barbecue sauce instead of the usual ketchup and mustard condiments. It may not capture the '50s "special sauce" (whatever that condiment was), but the result is a version that is as close as possible to the original.
Over the years, McDonald's has sporadically brought back its 1955-style burger as a limited-time menu offering at different locations, particularly in parts of Europe and Asia. It popped up in Ireland in the early 2010s, and at McDonald's in Korea, foodies can still order the 1955 Burger Meal, which includes grilled onions, bacon, and a retro, special barbecue sauce.
During the 1950s, just $2 could take you a long way at McDonald's, where the logo even included the word "HAMBURGERS" emblazoned across every roadside sign (the now-ubiquitous Golden Arches logo wouldn't be invented for another decade). Nowadays, the oldest operating McDonald's in the U.S. is located in Downey, California. It opened in 1953, right before the Ray Kroc takeover. Massachusetts is also home to a 1950s throwback-style Mickey D's. Bonus points if you order this '50s-inspired burger customization in one of these retro destinations.