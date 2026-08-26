11 Forgotten Classic Sweet Snacks From The '70s We Miss Dearly

Remembering childhood snacks can be as fun a pastime as actually eating them. If you grew up in the 1970s, you saw all kinds of innovative, creative treats hit the shelves throughout the years. After all, kids needed something sweet to eat after dinner in the 70s, too. Unfortunately, sometimes no matter how creative or fun a snack is, it just doesn't last. A candy bar you grabbed after school or a quirky dessert your parents kept in the pantry can suddenly vanish from stores without warning. Decades later, all it takes is spotting an old wrapper online or hearing someone mention its name to bring those memories rushing back.

Candy companies in the 70s experimented with unusual flavors, eye-catching packaging, interactive treats, and playful marketing that made snacks stand out from other products. While some of these classics have been replaced by modern alternatives, many never found a true successor. To revisit some of the decade's most beloved sweet treats, we looked through discussions on Reddit, Facebook nostalgia groups, vintage food websites, and candy history resources to find the forgotten favorites people wish would return.