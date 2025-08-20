You Probably Forgot About This Classic Movie Theater Candy

In the '40s, during the heyday of drive-ins and red carpet movie premieres, the experience wasn't complete without popcorn and an assortment of shareable candies. With fewer and fewer folks seeing movies on the big screen, so many classic movie theater candies are slipping away from our memories. Raisinets, M&M's, and Milk Duds still seem to be going strong, but younger generations haven't even heard of some all-time chocolatey favorites like Sno-Caps and, drum roll, Flicks. The small morsels of silky chocolate were stacked in a Mentos-like tube for easy mouth popping in dark theaters. The mouth-melting chocolate was delicious, sure, but the appeal lay more in the vessel. With a light flick of the thumb, the chocolates popped right out of the tin foil tube, sort of like Pez without the cute dispenser.

Flicks first entered the candy scene in the early 1900s and was made in San Francisco's Ghirardelli Square by the eponymous legendary chocolatier. They were a West Coast favorite for decades, but in the '80s, the candy maker halted production. Not for lack of dedicated buyers, but the packaging was simply too expensive. The fact that Flicks were a one-handed treat was half the appeal, so Ghirardelli ditched the brand, and no one saw them for decades.