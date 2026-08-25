12 Best Canadian Chocolate Shops, Hands Down

I'm a pretty big fan of chocolate. As a kid, most of my experiences with chocolate were reserved for the big candy-centric holidays, and then I would sort and savor my pile of chocolate bliss to my heart's content. Most of that chocolate is fine for a child's palate, and I'll still never turn down some of my favorite candies that you can only find on Canadian shelves, but an actual, honest-to-goodness (emphasis on "goodness") chocolate shop is where the true excellence lies.

While every state has at least one excellent chocolate shop, there are plenty of Canadian ones worth visiting, including the ones listed below. Almost all of them are award winners that receive overwhelmingly positive reviews online and in print. Their offerings vary, from exquisitely wrapped chocolate bars to filled truffles and bonbons, and even include chocolate-adjacent offerings, like pastries, gelato, and ice cream.

Many of these chocolate shops directly source their own beans and roast them in-house for better quality control over the finished product — and it shows. While I've been privileged enough to sample a couple of the shops on this list, I know that I'll have to make a bucket list –– a Charlie Bucket list, if you will –– of sorts and hit all of them up for a true taste of chocolate excellence.