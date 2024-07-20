Gianduja Vs Nutella: The Difference Between These 2 Hazelnut Delights

With the wildly prolific consumption of Nutella across the globe, its counterpart, Gianduja, is best explained by how it compares to Nutella. In some ways, the differences are subtle, while others become more obvious. The easiest characteristic to differentiate is texture. Gianduja is historically more dense, resembling a paste rather than a spread, which suits its original intended use as a cake or pastry filling. However, many of today's chocolate purveyors do sell it in jars and make it creamier to resemble Nutella. It also appears in many fancy chocolate ice creams.

The flavors of the two Italian chocolate products can at first-taste seem similar, but differing ingredients impart underlying effects. Though Gianduja is denser, it generally carries a gentler tasting profile. Some attribute this to the purity of components, in some cases consisting only of hazelnuts, cocoa, and sugar. High hazelnut percentages of near 50% are one of the factors that make Gianduja chocolate unique in today's marketplace. Nutella, on the other hand, uses a smaller hazelnut percentage (around 13%), complemented by additional ingredients such as skimmed milk powder, artificial vanillin flavoring, lecithin, and palm oil.

Ferraro explains that its high-quality palm oil is what forms Nutella's creamy texture, with the oil coming from fresh-pressed tropical palm fruits. The pure ingredients in many Gianduja spreads, along with its higher hazelnut percentages, make it considerably more expensive than Nutella. It's less commercialized, but still readily available through online vendors, often being produced in Italy but distributed stateside.