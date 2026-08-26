8 Frequent Customer Complaints About Jollibee

As the biggest Asian restaurant company in the entire world, Jollibee has plenty of supporters. In the U.S., where it has roughly 80 locations, it's loved by many Filipino-Americans and visiting Filipinos, for example, because it offers a taste of home, with its sweet spaghetti and ube pies. Increasingly, Jollibee is also gaining a big following outside of this community. It makes sense, as the fast food chain has been actively courting new customers with more Americanized menu items and rapid expansion plans. By 2030, it hopes to hit 500 stores in the U.S. But — and there's always a but — Jollibee might have to win over a few unhappy customers first.

We scrolled through social media and review platforms to find some of the most common customer complaints about the Filipino fast food chain, and while some of what we found was all subject to opinion (that sweet spaghetti isn't for everyone), some of it was more concerning. From undercooked food to chicken that tastes like drywall, here are some of the most frequent complaints customers in the U.S. make about Jollibee.