10 Jollibee Menu Items To Buy, And 4 To Skip

If you've never walked into a Jollibee, the experience can feel both familiar and entirely new. Founded in the Philippines in 1978 by Tony Tan Caktiong and his wife, Grace, Jollibee began as a modest ice cream shop before pivoting to burgers and fried chicken. The brand tailored its menu to Filipino tastes and became one of the most beloved institutions in the country, eventually overtaking McDonald's in the Philippines entirely. Today, with nearly 100 locations across the U.S., Jollibee has followed the Filipino diaspora into huge cities like LA, NYC, and Chicago, and it's always quick to win over the hearts of newcomers.

The fast food chain's menu has a lot of usual suspects like Angus beef burgers (which are actually newer additions to Jollibee's roster), fried chicken, and French fries, but you'll also find mashed potatoes, adobo rice, and tropical fruity refreshments. Favorites like the Jolly Spaghetti — sweetened with banana ketchup and loaded with hot dog slices — reflect Filipino cuisine and celebrate the country's history and pride. With a menu so vast, it can be hard to narrow down your order, so here's a little guidance. The fast food chain rarely disappoints, but here are some of the most delicious must-order dishes that are unique to Jollibee, as well as the forgettable items that aren't compelling (or affordable) enough to earn a re-order.