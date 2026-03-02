The Sweet Ingredient That Makes Jollibee's Spaghetti Unique

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The one dish that almost everyone will tell you to try at Jollibee as a first-time eater is its iconic Jolly Spaghetti. Some might even say that missing out on it would be one of the top mistakes to avoid when eating at Jollibee. Diving in fork-first, you will find an odd sweetness that works unexpectedly well, separating it from every other bolognese-esque, fast-food pasta out there. What could possibly help a spaghetti sauce achieve this? Well, that would be banana ketchup.

Straight from Filipino cuisine (and where Jollibee hails), banana ketchup is a condiment made by mashing bananas with vinegar, sugar, red food coloring, and a few other spices. It came about during a tomato and ketchup shortage in World War II. In an effort to help the Philippines be more self-sufficient and less dependent on imported goods, Filipina food technologist Maria Orosa utilized the country's abundance of bananas to create this saucy ketchup alternative. Shortly after, it was commercialized, and unsurprisingly, banana ketchup's popularity soared during World War II.

Whereas regular ketchup is mainly tangy and a little savory, banana ketchup centers around the banana's fruity sweetness. But make no mistake, it doesn't clash with the vinegar's tanginess at all. The two balance each other out, with peppery notes and a subtle warmth filling the flavor space in between. Everything harmonizes well enough to serve as a hearty base for countless Filipino dishes, such as adobo, tortang talong (Filipino egg-dipped and fried eggplants), and most notably, Jollibee's famous spaghetti.