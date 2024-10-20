How Filipino Hot Dogs Get Their Signature Savory Flavor

Should you find yourself in the Philippines, you'll discover hot dogs served in a variety of ways that go beyond the American signature of ketchup and mustard. Some hot dogs are cooked on a stick while others are tucked into soft buns. Whether purchased from a street vendor or enjoyed in the home of a Filipino family, these particular hot dogs offer a drool-inducing balance of tangy, sweet, and savory flavors. To boost this recipe with an added jolt of taste, hot dogs are pan-fried in garlic oil. Garlic oil infuses dishes with more flavor, and it is certainly no different when a familiar item like hot dogs is involved.

Buns used to sandwich these flavorful dogs can resemble the classic Filipino roll pandesal that is often gulped down at breakfast. For a final flourish, hot dogs are crowned with sprinkles of crunchy garlic and generous coatings of saucy onions. Some cooks will top their creations with layers of garlic mayo and banana ketchup, and cheese lovers can find hot dogs garnished with grated cheese. Regardless of how the dog is made, if you enjoy flavorful mouthfuls, you'll want to add hot dogs to the list of must-try Filipino dishes.