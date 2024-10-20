How Filipino Hot Dogs Get Their Signature Savory Flavor
Should you find yourself in the Philippines, you'll discover hot dogs served in a variety of ways that go beyond the American signature of ketchup and mustard. Some hot dogs are cooked on a stick while others are tucked into soft buns. Whether purchased from a street vendor or enjoyed in the home of a Filipino family, these particular hot dogs offer a drool-inducing balance of tangy, sweet, and savory flavors. To boost this recipe with an added jolt of taste, hot dogs are pan-fried in garlic oil. Garlic oil infuses dishes with more flavor, and it is certainly no different when a familiar item like hot dogs is involved.
Buns used to sandwich these flavorful dogs can resemble the classic Filipino roll pandesal that is often gulped down at breakfast. For a final flourish, hot dogs are crowned with sprinkles of crunchy garlic and generous coatings of saucy onions. Some cooks will top their creations with layers of garlic mayo and banana ketchup, and cheese lovers can find hot dogs garnished with grated cheese. Regardless of how the dog is made, if you enjoy flavorful mouthfuls, you'll want to add hot dogs to the list of must-try Filipino dishes.
A flavorful dog served many ways
If you're trying to copy this recipe at home, try to find the red hot dogs used in the Filipino recipes. These brightly-colored hot dogs can be purchased in an assortment of meats. Varieties include pork and beef, cheese, cocktail, and chicken hot dogs. The hot dogs can be gobbled up as a snack, topped with eggs, or served with bread for breakfast. These recognizable hot dogs even sneak their way into plates of sweet spaghetti.
Once you have the basic hot dog recipe mastered, your tasty meals can be dressed up with an assortment of culinary embellishments. From marinating the dogs in soy sauce or adobo sauce to garnishing your cooked dogs with spoonfuls of kimchi and drizzles of spicy mayo, you can let your cravings steal the show. Embellish your dogs with caramelized onions or cheeses of your choice like smoked cheddar, shavings of buffalo mozzarella, or crumbles of goat cheese, or sprinkle handfuls of chopped herbs over your plates to bring freshness to your meal. To go the extra mile before handing your creations to dinner guests, plate the dogs on banana leaves for an Insta-worthy presentation, and complete the meal with fried caramelized bananas for a sweet punctuation mark.