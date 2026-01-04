8 Mistakes To Avoid When Eating At Jollibee
When you're craving fried chicken, spaghetti, and burgers all at the same time, where should you go to get your cravings met? Jollibee, of course. The popular Filipino chain is the largest Asian food company in the world. With over 1,700 locations worldwide and over 100 in North America alone, Jollibee is popping up in more and more places. And if you've never tried the dishes from this fast-food joint, it's worth finding a location to see what the hype is about.
But even if you're a regular at Jollibee, there's still a good chance that you're making some mistakes when you go. We've outlined some of the most common mistakes Jollibee customers make when ordering from the chain, so you can avoid them on your next visit. Once you know how to order and what offers to take advantage of, you'll have an even more delicious Jollibee experience.
Ordering the same thing every time
Perhaps the biggest mistake at Jollibee is ordering the same thing every time you go. If you're like a lot of people, you probably have your favorite dishes at certain fast food restaurants, and Jollibee is probably no exception. But at most American fast-food restaurants, you're just choosing between different types of burgers and chicken sandwiches. Jollibee is known for its wide variety of dishes, so ordering the same thing repeatedly means missing out on much of what the chain has to offer.
Chickenjoy is the chain's signature dish, so you should definitely try it out the first time you go to a Jollibee. Jolly Spaghetti is also a must-try — how many other fast food restaurants serve up spaghetti? But be sure to branch out into the chain's burgers, palabok, and savory tuna pies. You may find that an unexpected menu item becomes a new favorite.
Assuming the spaghetti is served with a standard Italian-style bolognese
If you grew up eating spaghetti with bolognese sauce in the United States, then you probably have a very specific idea of what spaghetti is supposed to taste like. But if that's what you're expecting when you order Jollibee's Jolly Spaghetti, you're likely to be disappointed. That's because this spaghetti is made with a sweet sauce. It does have savory elements, particularly because the spaghetti is topped with beef, but the sweetness is evident from the first bite.
Wondering what ingredient makes the spaghetti sweet, anyway? It's all thanks to the banana ketchup. It creates a nuanced flavor that's arguably more interesting than the mostly savory bolognese many diners are used to, depending on culinary experience. As long as you're not expecting a classic Italian bolognese, chances are, you're going to enjoy the sweetness present in Jollibee's Jolly Spaghetti.
Never taking advantage of Jollibee's family meal deals
Sometimes, you might go to Jollibee just to snag a solo meal for yourself. At those times, the standard menu is all you need to look at. There may be other times when you want to serve Jollibee to a crowd, whether that's family, coworkers, or a large group of friends. It's at these times when you may want to consider ordering a Jollibee family meal deal instead of sticking to the standard menu.
There are a variety of meal deals to choose from, some offering chicken and peach mango pies and others that include a range of sides such as fries, mashed potatoes, and Jolly Spaghetti. Find a family meal deal that contains all of your favorite Jollibee dishes, and you can make sure everyone around the table is fed — and probably save some money in the process.
Not trying Jollibee's speciality drinks
Jollibee is known for its delicious food, of course, but it doesn't get enough attention for its beverages. While many fast-food restaurants only serve standard soft drinks such as Pepsi or Coke, Jollibee offers a range of specialty drinks you won't find elsewhere. Ordering one is a great way to add even more flavor to your meal and experience a bit more of what Jollibee has to offer.
If you're in the mood for a refreshing drink that feels a bit indulgent, opt for the ube coconut freeze. The subtle flavor of ube pairs well with coconut, and it comes together in a dessert-like format. Choose the guava iced tea if you want to try one of the best iced teas you've ever sipped, or opt for the dragonfruit sunset quencher if you want a drink that looks just as good as it tastes. There are plenty of other interesting drinks to choose from, and they're just one more way to experience Jollibee's menu.
Neglecting to sign up for Jollibee rewards
If you're going to a fast-food restaurant these days, you may want to consider joining that restaurant's rewards program. Often, these rewards programs can be accessed easily through an app on a phone. Yes, it's yet another icon you have to contend with on your phone screen, but these rewards apps are often a good way to snag great deals on food. That's certainly the case with Jollibee's rewards app.
There are some deals that you can take advantage of as a rewards member that you wouldn't otherwise have access to, and you can even collect points to later redeem for rewards. Plus, you'll find out about new product drops before the general public. Although you may not necessarily want to become a rewards member if you're only visiting, say, once a year, it's a great opportunity if you eat there constantly.
Forgetting to specify which chicken parts you want
We've already mentioned that Jollibee is known for its fried chicken, which it calls Chickenjoy. We think that this is a must-try item at Jollibee if you like fried chicken even a little bit. But to have the best possible Chickenjoy experience, make sure to specify which chicken parts you want in your order. Of course, if you're the kind of person who doesn't care that much about the differences between white and dark meat, then you can skip this request. But for those who specifically prefer white or dark meat, it's a mistake not to order exactly what you want.
Keep in mind that the specific chicken parts you want might not always be available, so definitely don't badger the employees if they can't give you exactly what you want. But by asking for thighs, drumsticks, or breasts — depending on preference — diners are more likely to receive a bucket filled with the chicken they prefer.
Skipping the legendary peach mango pie
Let's be honest: There are a lot of fast-food dessert pies out there that simply aren't very good. If you've had enough of these subpar dessert pies in the past, you may not be eager to try a new one from Jollibee. Jollibee's peach mango pie is different — this is one of the best fast-food pies of all time. The combination of peach and mango works really, really well, with the sweetness of the peach complementing the bold, tropical acidity of the mango. The crust is crisp without being overly crunchy and holds the filling well without leaking.
Redditors have taken to the platform to discuss just how much they love this pie, and we agree with them completely. We even ranked it as one of our favorite fast-food desserts. It's so good, in fact, that we think it's a major mistake to skip it when you're at Jollibee.
Not customizing your order on the app
When visiting a fast-food restaurant, it's easy to assume the dishes are set and standardized and can only be ordered as they appear on the menu. That may be true of some fast food joints, but not Jollibee. You can definitely customize your order at this fast food chain, whether you're requesting specific chicken parts, as we've already covered, or adjusting your burger toppings to reflect your palate. The easiest way to customize your order? Through Jollibee's app.
You can easily make specifications for the dishes you're ordering through the app, which makes the ordering process a lot easier, both for you and the employees. For those with specific preferences, using the app to customize dishes may be easier and faster than ordering in person at the counter.