8 Mistakes To Avoid When Eating At Jollibee

When you're craving fried chicken, spaghetti, and burgers all at the same time, where should you go to get your cravings met? Jollibee, of course. The popular Filipino chain is the largest Asian food company in the world. With over 1,700 locations worldwide and over 100 in North America alone, Jollibee is popping up in more and more places. And if you've never tried the dishes from this fast-food joint, it's worth finding a location to see what the hype is about.

But even if you're a regular at Jollibee, there's still a good chance that you're making some mistakes when you go. We've outlined some of the most common mistakes Jollibee customers make when ordering from the chain, so you can avoid them on your next visit. Once you know how to order and what offers to take advantage of, you'll have an even more delicious Jollibee experience.