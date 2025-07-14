How Banana Ketchup Differs From Tomato Ketchup

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are few condiments more tried-and-true than ketchup. While some people may resist variations on classic brands like Heinz, they probably haven't tried the Filipino response to the condiment: banana ketchup. The name may have you doing a double-take, but banana ketchup has been around for almost a century. It was first developed in the Philippines in the 1930s in response to tomato shortages during World War II. Instead of tomatoes, the sauce was made by combining pureed bananas (a fruit readily available in the archipelagic country) with vinegar, spices, and red food coloring to make a flavorful sauce.

You can spot banana ketchup by its slightly darker hue compared to stoplight-red tomato ketchup. Aside from color, there are some key flavor differences between the condiments. Banana ketchup is certainly less acidic than the tomato-based stuff and doesn't rely on corn syrup or added sugar for sweetness. Instead, it offers a nice balance of natural sweetness due to the base of fruit, as well as a subtle tang and spicy heat from chiles often added to the mix. It has different nutritional benefits too, which include fiber and potassium from bananas. The play of sweetness and acidity makes banana ketchup a perfect complement to a multitude of Filipino dishes you should try, like silog (a traditional fried rice and egg dish), lumpia, which are Filipino egg rolls, or even as a sauce for spaghetti — without outshining other flavors in the dish, as tomato ketchup sometimes can.