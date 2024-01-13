Give Banana Ketchup A Chance On Your Next Pork Dish

While you've probably never seen the words banana and ketchup used in the same sentence, let alone recipe, it's actually a common condiment in the Philippines. As the name suggests, banana ketchup swaps tomatoes with bananas, using their sugary, overripe pulp instead of tomatoes and sugar as the foundation for aromatics, spices, and vinegar.

Banana ketchup is sold bottled in the Philippines, and at first glance, it looks exactly like ketchup thanks to artificial food dye. Banana ketchup has the same utilities as its tomato-based counterpart; the bananas act as both a sweetener and textural component to which a wealth of spices, aromatic powders, and vinegar are added to assimilate the tangy and sweet profile of tomato ketchup. While banana ketchup doesn't taste like tomatoes, it doesn't taste like banana, either.

One of the most popular uses of banana ketchup is as a glaze or marinade for barbecued pork ribs or a cooking sauce for slow cooker pork. It's the perfect sweet and tangy complement to pork's robust umami flavor. Plus, it's only one of the ingredients in a marinade that you can balance with soy sauce, fresh aromatics, and chilies for a more well-rounded profile.

While banana ketchup isn't a common bottled product in Western grocery stores, you can make it at home by stewing banana pulp with onions, garlic, ginger, vinegar, and allspice. Some recipes even include soy sauce, tomato paste, diced jalapeno, and a splash of rum for a richer depth of flavor.