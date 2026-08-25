I Tried And Ranked 6 Store-Bought Protein Mac And Cheese Boxes

Kaizen Food Company specializes in high-protein, low-carb pastas and rice. Compared to a standard boxed mac and cheese, Kaizen's has triple the protein and 80% fewer carbs. With 24 grams of protein, 15 grams of fiber, and 9 grams of net carbs per serving, Kaizen's protein mac exceeds many of its competitors. However, with both taste and texture, Kaizen falls flat.

Kaizen's pastas use lupin flour, which is made from ground lupini beans, a protein-packed bean that has popped up as a healthy alternative to regular pasta. While using lupin flour is a great option for those looking to cut back on carbs, don't expect it to taste like the pasta you're used to. For one, the noodles caused the water to foam up quite a bit while boiling, so I had to keep an eye on it constantly while they cooked. Once boiled, the pasta didn't hold its shape well, and some noodles broke apart when the seasoning packet was stirred in. The noodles were mixed with ½ cup of milk, 2 tablespoons of butter, and the cheese packet.

Upon trying, the most noticeable detail was the texture of the pasta. The noodles were very tacky and slightly grainy, and I found bits of it sticking to my teeth, which was quite unpleasant. As for the sauce, the cheddar flavor is present, and the dairy added a layer of creaminess, which allowed the sauce to coat the noodles well. While I have no qualms about the sauce — and this is a healthy option — I unfortunately just can't get past the texture of the noodles. Not to mention, a single box costs over $10.