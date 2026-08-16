The Frozen Pizza Shoppers Love For Its Crust Packs 20 Grams Of Fiber Per Pie

Those who have bought the Banza margherita pizza have put their own spins on it at home to elevate their frozen pizzas. Whether leaving the pizza in the oven a bit longer for meltier cheese or doctoring up pies with red pepper flakes or an assortment of vegetables before cooking, the result is knocking it out of the park. "This was way better than I thought it would be and had such a great crunch," wrote a pleased pizza eater on Reddit.

Banza's margherita frozen pizza costs around $8 for an 11.5-ounce pie and is winning over not only gluten-free eaters but also shoppers looking for more protein per slice. "I'm so glad I gave this a try, because it is the best macro-friendly pizza I've ever had. The crust is thicker and softer than you usually see with GF pizzas, and the cheese/sauce tasted fresh," wrote a shopper at Target, continuing, "I don't know what Banza is doing differently from everyone else, but they're doing it right." Another happy Target customer stated, "We LOVE this pizza crust. It's nice to get something that isn't rice flour and doesn't crumble apart. The taste is great. We recommend! Our whole family loves it, not just our celiac." The company began with gluten-free pasta before evolving and offering other products, and judging from the response to the pizza, the trajectory of store-bought chickpea-based recipes is a promising one.