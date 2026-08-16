The Frozen Pizza Shoppers Love For Its Crust Packs 20 Grams Of Fiber Per Pie
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If you're looking for a pizza that packs both fiber and protein, turn to this gluten-free pizza, which is far from a disappointment. Banza's Margherita frozen pizza has a crust made from chickpeas and has won over customers for a few reasons. Packing 10 grams of fiber and 16 grams of protein per half-pizza serving, this frozen pizza is delighting fans with a no-nonsense approach to quick and tasty comfort food, minus the gluten. Not only does it taste good, but slices pack a high amount of protein, too.
Banza pizza fans have noted a crispy crust that can be ready in 15 minutes. Customers state that the pieces are filling and that the pizzas offer a nice density with a structure that doesn't crumble or fall apart. Multiple good reviews serve as proof that taking out the gluten doesn't mean pizza night has to suffer. Banza has set out to encourage more people to eat chickpeas, and the success of this pizza is a promising start.
Making frozen Banza pizza your own
Those who have bought the Banza margherita pizza have put their own spins on it at home to elevate their frozen pizzas. Whether leaving the pizza in the oven a bit longer for meltier cheese or doctoring up pies with red pepper flakes or an assortment of vegetables before cooking, the result is knocking it out of the park. "This was way better than I thought it would be and had such a great crunch," wrote a pleased pizza eater on Reddit.
Banza's margherita frozen pizza costs around $8 for an 11.5-ounce pie and is winning over not only gluten-free eaters but also shoppers looking for more protein per slice. "I'm so glad I gave this a try, because it is the best macro-friendly pizza I've ever had. The crust is thicker and softer than you usually see with GF pizzas, and the cheese/sauce tasted fresh," wrote a shopper at Target, continuing, "I don't know what Banza is doing differently from everyone else, but they're doing it right." Another happy Target customer stated, "We LOVE this pizza crust. It's nice to get something that isn't rice flour and doesn't crumble apart. The taste is great. We recommend! Our whole family loves it, not just our celiac." The company began with gluten-free pasta before evolving and offering other products, and judging from the response to the pizza, the trajectory of store-bought chickpea-based recipes is a promising one.