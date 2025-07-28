The Gluten-Free Pizza Crust Alternative With The Highest Amount Of Protein

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are two ways of looking at gluten-free substitutes. You could complain about the downsides, like added cost, or the way that your favorite foods don't taste exactly the same as the regular version. On the other hand, you can look at the benefits. By swapping wheat with pulses, nuts, or other grains, you can often boost the nutritional content — even when it comes to pizza.

Thanks to the rise in popularity of the gluten-free diet, there are a whole host of brands making gluten-free pizzas made from cauliflower, almond meal, or tapioca flour. But when it comes to upping your protein, chickpeas (garbanzos) are the way to go. Chickpeas are high in both protein and fiber, with a cup of chickpea flour containing 20 grams of protein, and canned chickpeas yielding 14.5 grams of protein per cup.

Even before you add toppings, a chickpea pizza base can give you between 16 to 30 grams of protein, depending on how it's made. Compare this with an almond flour crust that contains around 14 grams of protein, or a cauliflower pizza crust with around 6 grams of protein. If you want the convenience of ready-made, you can get both chickpea bases and pizzas from Banza (the name a riff on the word garbanzo). Their plain 9-inch pizza base contains 16 grams of protein, or 4 grams per slice.