14 Gluten-Free Versions Of Brand-Name Foods That You Didn't Know Existed

If you've recently gone gluten-free (or even made the lifestyle change several years ago), then you know one of the hardest things can be saying goodbye to some of your favorite snacks and meals. While you might have made some exciting discoveries in your quest to find safe brands, there's still a mourning for your old lifestyle and the foods you would regularly pick up from the store. I can relate. After my daughter's diagnosis of celiac disease about a year and a half ago, we completely cut gluten out of our household to eliminate the risk of cross-contamination.

The initial transition was hard for all of us as we experimented with different foods — including many that cost a fortune but that nobody liked (don't even ask me how many partial loaves of gluten-free bread ended up in the compost before we found one that we all would eat). Slowly, though, the adjustment became easier, especially after I discovered that there were more gluten-free versions of many brand-name foods than I had realized.

While these may not all taste identical to the original (how could they?), many are pretty close replicas that will allow you to safely enjoy some of your old favorites. Here's a list of some of the gluten-free versions that you might not know are out there. Of course, availability may vary based on where you live and what the grocery stores in your area stock. However, you can also find many of these items available for purchase online.