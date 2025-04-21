14 Gluten-Free Versions Of Brand-Name Foods That You Didn't Know Existed
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you've recently gone gluten-free (or even made the lifestyle change several years ago), then you know one of the hardest things can be saying goodbye to some of your favorite snacks and meals. While you might have made some exciting discoveries in your quest to find safe brands, there's still a mourning for your old lifestyle and the foods you would regularly pick up from the store. I can relate. After my daughter's diagnosis of celiac disease about a year and a half ago, we completely cut gluten out of our household to eliminate the risk of cross-contamination.
The initial transition was hard for all of us as we experimented with different foods — including many that cost a fortune but that nobody liked (don't even ask me how many partial loaves of gluten-free bread ended up in the compost before we found one that we all would eat). Slowly, though, the adjustment became easier, especially after I discovered that there were more gluten-free versions of many brand-name foods than I had realized.
While these may not all taste identical to the original (how could they?), many are pretty close replicas that will allow you to safely enjoy some of your old favorites. Here's a list of some of the gluten-free versions that you might not know are out there. Of course, availability may vary based on where you live and what the grocery stores in your area stock. However, you can also find many of these items available for purchase online.
Oreo cookies
There's something about an Oreo that makes it such a delicious treat. Whether it's the two chocolate cookies on the outside, the cream-filled center, the joy of twisting it apart into two pieces, or some combination of all of the above, you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn't enjoy eating an Oreo. So, for those who have to go gluten-free, losing this scrumptious dessert may seem devastating. Fortunately, Oreo realized how many people were missing its cookies (and how big of a new market it could tap into) when the brand released its Gluten Free Oreos and Gluten Free Double-Stuf Oreo in 2022. Since then, Nabisco has also released gluten-free versions of two other favorite flavors: Golden Oreos and Mint Creme flavor Oreos. The words "Gluten Free" are even stamped on the top of these cookies to let individuals easily differentiate them.
For being gluten-free, I'd say these do a really good job of capturing the key flavors and textures of the real deal. We regularly purchase the Gluten Free Double-Stuf Oreos here, but I've also tried the standard Gluten Free Oreos and Gluten Free Golden Oreos. I've even made a few pie crusts for chocolate cream pie using the standard gluten-free version, and I think they taste far better than the premade Oreo crusts that we can't have now. If you're used to buying gluten-free foods, it probably won't surprise you that a package of Gluten Free Oreos often costs more and has fewer cookies than a package of the standard recipe.
Chips Ahoy! cookies
After the success of the gluten-free varieties of Oreos, its parent company, Mondelēz International, decided to launch a gluten-free version of another popular cookie brand. In May 2024, Gluten Free Chips Ahoy! hit supermarket shelves. The recipe uses a blend of rice and oat flour instead of traditional wheat flour, making them free of any gluten-containing ingredients. The cookies are labeled with a certification from the Gluten-Free Certification Organization, giving those with celiac disease or wheat allergies confidence that they are safe to enjoy.
Since they've been released, we've purchased Gluten Free Chips Ahoy! a handful of times. And, admittedly, while it had probably been many years since I'd had the original version, the cookies didn't disappoint. They have the same texture that I remember from regular Chips Ahoy! and a good flavor with plenty of chocolate chips scattered throughout. Several reviewers share similar opinions, with one even taking to Reddit shortly after the release, telling others to run and not walk to pick up the "incredible" cookie.
Snyder's of Hanover pretzels
Pretzels make such a versatile snack. You can eat them by themselves, dip them in hummus, peanut butter, or yogurt, make homemade trail mix, and so much more. Snyder's is unarguably one of the most popular pretzel brands, and now people with celiac disease, wheat allergies, or other forms of gluten intolerance can enjoy safe versions of some of their favorite recipes. Currently, Snyder's offers five different gluten-free products: mini pretzels, pretzel sticks, honey mustard and onion pretzel sticks, pretzel rods, and hot buffalo wing pretzel pieces.
We've tried nearly all of these, and I can hardly tell the difference between them and non-gluten-free Snyder's recipes. The mini pretzels and pretzel sticks work well as a lunch box snack. We hadn't tried the pretzel rods until recently, and those are a new favorite here. They feel pretty sturdy, and I could see them working well if you want to make chocolate-dipped pretzel rods for a sweet dessert or even as a gift for a gluten-free friend or family member.
Freschetta pizzas
If you miss the convenience and familiar taste of Freschetta frozen pizzas, you'll be happy to know that there are a few gluten-free versions out there. The brand jumped on the gluten-free train much earlier than many other manufacturers, releasing its first gluten-free pizza way back in 2014. The recipe uses rice flour in place of wheat flour and is certified by the Gluten-Free Food Program. The trick is finding Freschetta at a local grocery store since not everyone keeps the same inventory.
The brand currently offers three gluten-free flavors which include four cheese, pepperoni, and margherita with roasted garlic. Several customers who have tried these gluten-free pizzas have highly positive things to say about them. They like the taste and the texture, and some say that it is among the best gluten-free frozen pizzas they've been able to find. Some reviewers are, understandably, frustrated with the cost compared to the original versions. However, that's an unfortunate part of life when shopping for many gluten-free groceries.
Tate's Bake Shop cookies
Tate's Bake Shop makes a lot of cookie flavors. And for those who can't have wheat, barley, or rye, there are three crispy, crunchy, and delectable gluten-free flavors to try: chocolate chip, Ginger Zinger, and lemon. While the ingredient list for the original recipes includes unbleached flour (with both wheat flour and malted barley flour), these gluten-free versions are made with rice flour instead. Despite the different ingredient lists, the nutritional breakdown of both versions is comparable.
If you ask customers about these gluten-free cookies, you're certain to hear a lot of praise. Some say that they taste the same as the original version, with others praising the thin and crispy texture that Tate's is known for. One additional selling point for these — the gluten-free package is the same size as the original (7 ounces), and there doesn't appear to be much of any price difference between the two versions (though this may vary by location).
Nature's Bakery fig bars
If the fig bars from Nature's Bakery were a staple in your home before going gluten-free, then you might have been missing them since making the transition. Prior to my daughter's diagnosis, we purchased them regularly. They made a convenient snack when on the go or for packing in a lunch box. As I was searching for gluten-free foods when shopping for groceries online after her diagnosis, I discovered that we didn't have to give these up completely — instead, we simply had to switch to the gluten-free variety.
Nature's Bakery offers three gluten-free flavors: blueberry, raspberry, and pomegranate. The blueberry and raspberry have returned to being a staple around here, commonly being packed in lunch boxes for school. Both my kids happily eat them, and I'll snack on them occasionally. However, I do notice more of a flavor difference between these and the original (which I really enjoyed). I can't put my finger on exactly what is different, but it could be related to the brown rice flour or brown rice syrup that is used in place of the wheat flour in the originals. But don't go solely based on my opinion. Customer reviews are very high for the gluten-free varieties, with many praising the soft texture and perfect balance of sweetness.
Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps
Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps put a fun spin on a traditional pretzel. They're thin, flaky, and delicious whether eaten straight out of the bag, topped with some peanut butter, or dipped in your favorite sauce. If you've been missing the light and airy taste after switching to a gluten-free diet, then you'll want to check out your local grocery store the next time you go shopping — you just might be in for a surprise. Snack Factory now offers a gluten-free version of its thin, crispy, and crunchy original and everything pretzel flavors.
Both of these, which are certified gluten-free, are just waiting for you to find creative ways to enjoy them with your favorite dips and spreads, as a flavorful crust for baked chicken, or right out of the bag. Reviewers are overall pleased with this gluten-free version of a favorite brand. Many note that, unlike some other gluten-free products, these pretzels don't have a weird taste. I tend to agree with this statement, as we've had these before, too, and I think that they taste pretty close to the original.
Velveeta shells and cheese
That gooey, creamy texture of Velveeta shells and cheese makes it a favorite in many households. The loss of this goodness is something that many may have mourned after cutting gluten out from their diets. However, the mourning period can come to an end since Velveeta released gluten-free shells and cheese in May 2024. And, unlike many other gluten-free foods, you don't have to worry about getting a smaller serving in each package — each box weighs the same 12 ounces as the original. However, you'll still likely have to pay more for the gluten-free version.
We first tried this a few months ago, and my first thought was to wonder why it had taken us so long to find it and give it a shot. It has quickly become our favorite mac and cheese. Everyone in the house likes the flavor, and the shells have a good texture (which isn't the case with all gluten-free pastas). It brings me back to my childhood when my mom would make mac and cheese by cutting up chunks of Velveeta and mixing it into cooked pasta with some milk.
Mission tortillas
You may long for Mission tortillas the most when you're looking to make one of your favorite taco recipes. Well, you might be relieved to find out that Mission also offers a gluten-free version of its flour tortillas. Made with rice flour, these mimic that soft tortilla texture that so many prefer. They're ideal for soft tacos, carnitas, quesadillas, and so much more. The tortillas are also certified gluten-free for an added layer of confidence.
According to many reviewers, these are some of the best gluten-free tortillas that they've been able to find in terms of taste and texture. However, many do note that, like most other gluten-free tortillas, these sometimes fall apart when you're holding them. Not too surprisingly, they're sold in packs of six, compared to the 10-pack that you can find of the standard Mission soft taco flour tortillas.
Yummy Dino Buddies dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets
Kids or no kids, you may have always thought that Yummy Dino Buddies dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets made the perfect quick meal or snack. If you've been missing your favorite chicken nugget brand and those fun-shaped dinosaur bites since you've made the change to a gluten-free lifestyle, then it's time to plan a reunion. Yummy Dino Buddies also sells gluten-free dinosaur-shaped chicken breast nuggets. With a blend of potato starch, sorghum flour, and tapioca starch "breading," these nuggets crisp up nicely to deliver that familiar taste that you might be missing.
These are another staple in our home. They often get sent in a thermos for school lunch and can make a quick and easy dinner on a busy night. While I don't think I have ever tried the regular version of these before, they are the best-tasting gluten-free nuggets we've been able to find. I find that they taste best when dipped in ranch dressing, but others in my house prefer the classic nugget-ketchup combo. Yummy Dino Buddies released a new gluten-free version of the chicken breast fries, too. I haven't found those in a store near me yet, but I am excited to give them a try when I do.
New York Bakery garlic Texas toast
Whether you're looking for the perfect side to go with spaghetti, want something to dip in your chicken noodle soup, or want to add a little crunch to go along with a salad, you can't go wrong with garlic bread. However, when you're gluten-free, finding good, ready-to-heat garlic bread can be a challenge. Many gluten-free breads are too dry and crumbly, and leave a lot to be desired even when slathered with butter. It's enough to leave you yearning for the days when you could pop the New York Bakery Texas toast with garlic in the oven or air fryer and enjoy the crispy crust paired with the soft, buttery interior.
Well, good news. New York Bakery now makes a gluten-free version of this favorite, which was released in 2024. I had heard good things about this garlic bread option from other gluten-free families and finally ran across it at a local grocery store. It didn't disappoint. We all agreed that it was buttery and delicious. And, best of all (especially for a gluten-free product), the bread didn't taste stale or overly dry or crumble apart with that first bite.
Krusteaz cinnamon swirl crumb cake and muffin mix
Do you miss the ease of adding an egg, some water, and a little oil to a mixing bowl along with the Krusteaz cinnamon swirl crumb cake and muffin mix? With minimal effort and just a little bit of time in the oven, you could have a scrumptious crumb cake or muffins ready for a weekend breakfast treat. But, alas, with going gluten-free, that convenience was taken away from you — or so you may have thought.
Krusteaz also makes a gluten-free version of its cinnamon swirl crumb cake and muffin mix. And, if you've been missing the original, it's as close of a substitute as you'll find without any of those dangerous gluten-containing ingredients. I've used this mix a handful of times for making muffins, and the directions are nearly identical to the original. However, it calls for more eggs and oil and a little less water, probably to counteract the dryer gluten-free flours in the mix. But, Krusteaz's recipe developers must know what they're doing. Each time I've made these, they haven't stuck around for long. They come out moist with a crispy cinnamon crumb topping.
Pillsbury Funfetti cake mix
Pillsbury Funfetti cake mix makes it possible to make colorful and delicious creations for birthdays and other special events. With rainbow candies added to the mix, the resulting cakes are just more fun and exciting than those made with a plain chocolate or vanilla mix. They also have a more unique texture with those little pieces of candy goodness. Fortunately, this speckled treat isn't only for those who are able to eat gluten. Pillsbury now sells a gluten-free version of its Funfetti Premium Cake and Cupcake Mix with Candy Bits. Like the standard mix, each box makes a standard cake or 24 cupcakes.
When reformulating the original recipe, Pillsbury opted for rice flour and potato starch instead of the enriched bleached wheat flour mixture. In addition to being gluten-free, it is also considered kosher dairy. If you're looking for what to pair with your cake mix, don't worry. You can still use Pillsbury's original Confetti Funfetti frosting. Both the vanilla and whipped vanilla varieties are also labeled gluten-free. So, go ahead and indulge in an old favorite.
DiGiorno pizza
While DiGiorno's first gluten-free pizzas were released several years ago, many in the celiac community were hesitant to eat them because of the warning on the box stating that wheat starch was used when making the pizza. Even though the warning noted that the wheat starch was processed to comply with FDA gluten-free food requirements, many questioned its safety. Well, in 2024, DiGiorno updated its recipe, removing all wheat starch to make a celiac-safe, gluten-free pizza. The pizza is also certified gluten-free for those who want that added measure of safety.
DiGiorno currently offers two gluten-free pizza options: four cheese and pepperoni. Some of the replacement ingredients include rice starch, tapioca starch, and buckwheat flour (buckwheat is gluten-free). Most reviewers have positive things to say about this gluten-free version of one of their favorite brands. One thing that many appreciate is the thicker crust, which is not something you often find with gluten-free options.