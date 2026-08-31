Your Grandma Probably Had This Sleek 1940s Coffee Maker That Deserved More Of The Spotlight

There are so many different ways of brewing coffee nowadays. Walk into any specialty café and you'll find espresso, pour-over, cold brew, or even drip ... if the place still has a traditional coffee maker. Another device that's been popping up in new wave coffee shops is (actually) an old-school brewer that deserves its comeback: The Chemex.

A Chemex is a name-brand coffeemaker that brews a strong pour-over while also doubling up as a carafe. The device is pretty distinguishable due to its distinctive hourglass shape and wooden collar, which was designed by an eccentric chemist named Dr. Peter Schlumbohm in 1941. Inspired by the equipment used in laboratories, Schlumbohm built his invention using nothing but heat-proof glass, giving it a very clinical but sleek look.

Schlumbohm wanted to build something that was attractive and functional at the same time. He studied the chemical reactions that occurred during the extraction of coffee beans and created special filters that he believed would help people brew the perfect cup at home. The Chemex also has a rounded bottom, which increases the surface area and contact time between the water and beans. Meanwhile, the thicker filter slows down extraction, which prevents oils from seeping through, and the spout removes excess air during pouring. All of this weeds out a lot of pour-over coffee mistakes, leading to a well-brewed cup. Yet there were a lot of years where the Chemex fell out of favor.