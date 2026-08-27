How To Pick The Sweetest Corn On The Cob At The Grocery Store Every Time

Commercially grown corn falls into a few general categories, but the two most common are field corn — used for cornmeal, ethanol, and animal feed — and sweet corn, which is for eating fresh. So the majority of the corn you find fresh should be sweet corn, but you'll still find a significant difference between one ear and the other when it comes to taste.

The genetics, the point at which it was harvested, and how long it took to get from the field to your supermarket are all factors in how any ear of sweet corn will taste. But there's no way you'll have access to this inside information when you're shopping. Instead, you need to rely on your senses to help you choose the sweetest corn when you're at the store.

Corn needs to stay on the stalk long enough to develop the juices that contain the sweetness. However, once it's reached peak maturity, it should be picked, sold, and eaten as soon as possible. Once the ear is cut from the stalk, the sugars will start to turn starchy, leaving you with a less sweet and juicy cob of corn.

Knowing this, when you're looking for sweetness in corn, you're in essence looking for signs of the corn's freshness and juiciness. Below are some tips to help you make a confident choice.